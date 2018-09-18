3 Superstars to look forward to on Raw after Hell In A Cell

Praval Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 837 // 18 Sep 2018, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar returned at Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 is officially in the history books now. There were so many shocking moments and one of them was the return of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar's appearance at Hell In A Cell shocked fans, and the Beast did not wait around, demolishing Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, the two men he faced on multiple occasions in the past.

But the WWE is always moving forward, and here are 3 superstars you can look forward to seeing tonight on RAW.

#3 The Undertaker

The WWE Universe now turns their attention to WWE Super Show-Down, which will take place October 6 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

At the show, The Undertaker will compete against Triple H in their first match against each other since their epic Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 28.

Shawn Michaels is rumored to be part of the match, so Undertaker's appearance on tonight's RAW become more interesting.

We can expect The Deadman to have some chilling things to say on RAW.

1 / 2 NEXT