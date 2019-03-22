3 Superstars Triple H should face at WrestleMania before retiring

Sanchit Grover

The Game- Triple H

Triple H has been in the WWE for a long time and avid supporters of sports entertainment recognise The Game as someone who’s been immensely valuable to this company’s success. That brings us to what many consider as the biggest event for the WWE and that is the WrestleMania. The Showcase of Immortals is where legends are made and there is absolutely no doubt about Triple H’ s status as a legend of the game.

The game has done it all in the company and still continues to treat us with his not-so-frequent in-ring performances as the Game is much more of a corporate guy now. Triple H is set to face Batista at WrestleMania 35 as the world awaits to watch this two goliaths clash at the showcase of immortals.

The Game has been a tremendous in-ring performer for this company the fans know that someday the game will hang up his boots for good. WWE enthusiasts will hope that the day doesn't come soon and when it does, but sadly it will. With Triple H wearing a suit on a regular basis now, it might be soon when the game bids adieu to his in-ring career.

But before that happens, the WWE should make the following matches happen at the showcase of immortals simply because these matches have the potential to be a talkworthy affair for the years to come.

Here we list down 3 superstars who The Game should battle at WrestleMania before retiring:

#3 Mick Foley

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon indulge in a heated session with Mick Foley

When you talk about the greatest rivals of Triple H, then there is one name that definitely finds itself in many lists and that is of the King of Hardcore, Mick Foley. Mick is often considered as one of the greatest of all-time and his iconic moments with the company are still being played and appreciated by the ardent WWE followers.

Mick's ability to get the crowd on its feet was commendable and his courageous acts were his USP. Putting it all together, Foley is a man who enthralled the WWE Universe with his bravery and passion. The Hardcore legend had many memorable feuds in the company but the one which really got the fans talking was when he collided with The Game.

Triple H and Mick Foley's rivalry holds a special place in the WWE vault as one of the greatest pieces of work ever witnessed in this gigantic company. Mick holds a special place in The Game's career as Triple H's first World Title reign came upon beating Mankind in 1999 and rest, as they say, is history.

The hostility between the 2 was quite evident when Foley was appointed as the General Manager of Raw. The King of Hardcore had a violent confrontation with Triple H by the end of his time as the GM of Raw and WWE can and shall we should resume the storyline in the near future. Both veterans are not in the best of shape now but when 2 iconic men like Triple H and Mick Foley step in the ring together, it's not about the shape, it's about the aura!

