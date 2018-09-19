3 Superstars who can dethrone Ronda Rousey as the Raw Women’s Champion

Can any woman match her power?

The former UFC champion arrived in the WWE in 2018 with a bang and has left a permanent mark on the company already. She’s already registered some of the most iconic moments in the WWE in 2018 and is well on her way to having a headlining 2019.

She lifted Triple H with ease on multiple occasions in order to display her unmatched power at WrestleMania 34. At SummerSlam, she beat Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Title with ease and has since displayed how it would be almost impossible for any other wrestler to beat her to take her title away.

CNET has already stated that "for the first time, [WWE's] biggest mainstream star is a woman." That says a lot about the impact the UFC alumni has made since her entrance into the WWE.

With that said, one day or the other the WWE will have to take the title away from Rousey and put it on another superstar. The WWE Universe is not ready for another title-run like Brock Lesnar’s, and therefore it’s necessary for the WWE to build good storylines around the champion.

There are only a few women in the WWE who can convincingly beat Ronda Rousey and take the championship away from her. Let’s take a look at three women on who might stand a chance against the baddest woman on the Planet, and sell a convincing victory over the champion.

#3 Shayna Baszler

Baszler was trained by Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey may be the baddest woman on the Planet, but Shayna Baszler was the baddest woman in the WWE before Rousey arrived. Baszler can be called the female Brock Lesnar of the WWE since she is as powerful, as intimidating, and as much a beast.

Baszler arrived on NXT in 2017, and by 2018, she was already NXT’s Women’s champion thanks to her unforgiving ruthlessness in matches. She held the title for 133 days before eventually dropping it to Kairi Sane.

Baszler will be moved up to the main roster sooner than later, and it’s very possible that she will be moved to the red brand as many of WWE’s stars are raised on its flagship brand. Shayna Baszler is one woman who can take down the virtually undefeatable Raw Champion since both are masters of the Mixed Martial Arts.

