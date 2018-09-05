Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 superstars who can turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018

Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.26K   //    05 Sep 2018, 18:40 IST

Hell in a Cell promises to be intense
Hell in a Cell promises to be intense

Hell in a Cell is just around the corner and with some power packed matchups it promises to be an intense event. Be it Roman Reigns vs. Braun Stowman, 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss or 'The Enigma' Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton, all of the matches seem like mouth watering contests.

Apart from this, The WWE product has become quite predictable and unidirectional in the recent times.

Also, WWE has no idea where they are moving with a few characters. WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw lacks a top heel while the Women's division seems all about Alexa Bliss. Thus, WWE Hell in a Cell could feature a few heel turns to add meaning to the product and mark the beginning of new feuds.

So, without further ado, I present to you 3 superstars who could turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018.


#3 Dean Ambrose

Ambrose is a vital cog of The Shield
Ambrose is a vital cog of The Shield

The recent episode of Monday Night Raw saw The Shield being mauled by the entire Raw locker room.

Thus, the next week's episode may feature The Hounds of Justice in revenge mode.

Also, the obvious match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs .Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the tag team championship could be made official by the WWE.

Even though Seth Rollins incurred a few minor injuries this week, he should be fit to go.

Given the recent turn of events, the tag team titles changing hands on September 16 looks highly unlikely. Thus, WWE may have Ambrose turn on Seth Rollins at HIAC which would also be an apt explanation of their loss.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018 The Shield Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Shubham Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
5 Ways in which WWE can surprise us at Hell In A Cell 
RELATED STORY
4 blockbuster things WWE may have planned for Hell in a...
RELATED STORY
5 current feuds that deserve a Hell in a Cell match 
RELATED STORY
5 Blockbuster Feuds That Must Happen After Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
What WWE Super Show-Down might create for Hell In A Cell?
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who can succeed Reigns as the Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on WWE Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE Hell In A Cell 2018: 5 matches that could take place...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Potential spoiler on Dean Ambrose match...
RELATED STORY
3 possible outcomes for Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us