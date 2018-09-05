3 superstars who can turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018

Shubham Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 3.26K // 05 Sep 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hell in a Cell promises to be intense

Hell in a Cell is just around the corner and with some power packed matchups it promises to be an intense event. Be it Roman Reigns vs. Braun Stowman, 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss or 'The Enigma' Jeff Hardy vs Randy Orton, all of the matches seem like mouth watering contests.

Apart from this, The WWE product has become quite predictable and unidirectional in the recent times.

Also, WWE has no idea where they are moving with a few characters. WWE's flagship show Monday Night Raw lacks a top heel while the Women's division seems all about Alexa Bliss. Thus, WWE Hell in a Cell could feature a few heel turns to add meaning to the product and mark the beginning of new feuds.

So, without further ado, I present to you 3 superstars who could turn heel at Hell in a Cell 2018.

#3 Dean Ambrose

Ambrose is a vital cog of The Shield

The recent episode of Monday Night Raw saw The Shield being mauled by the entire Raw locker room.

Thus, the next week's episode may feature The Hounds of Justice in revenge mode.

Also, the obvious match between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs .Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the tag team championship could be made official by the WWE.

Even though Seth Rollins incurred a few minor injuries this week, he should be fit to go.

Given the recent turn of events, the tag team titles changing hands on September 16 looks highly unlikely. Thus, WWE may have Ambrose turn on Seth Rollins at HIAC which would also be an apt explanation of their loss.

1 / 3 NEXT