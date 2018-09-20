3 Superstars who could be Randy Orton's next victim

Who will be Randy Orton's next victim?

Randy Orton has turned the tables after his return as a heel. Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy was arguably one of the best matches of Hell in a Cell in WWE's history. The match broke the barriers of brutality that we have seen in the last decade of WWE.

There were moments that reminded us of the Attitude Era, and Randy Orton, along with Jeff Hardy, managed to sell this storyline with such finesse. It was also after a very long time that the WWE Universe could witness two legendary superstars heading against each other in a non-title feud which not only connected with the audience and but also delivered at the Pay-Per-View.

In the last episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton could be seen in the production truck, revisiting the carnage he had caused at Hell in a Cell. In the same segment, Randy Orton showed his vicious side and claimed that whatever he did to Jeff Hardy would pale to what he is going to do with his next victim.

Smackdown will reveal who Randy Orton's next victim is, but until the revelation happens, let's take a guess at who might be Randy Orton's next target.

The Miz

Randy Orton vs The Miz

It looks really unlikely that The Miz will win the Super Show-Down number one contender's match for WWE Championship against fan-favourite Daniel Bryan. This makes The Miz open for storylines after his feud with Daniel Bryan, which looks like it will end in two weeks.

The Miz happens to be a perfect pick in Randy Orton's victim list as he is someone who has been around WWE for a very long time. Randy Orton could potentially work on the storyline where he will end The Miz's career. This could work really well for both the superstars.

Yes, both are heels and that causes a little problem but the feud will be one of a kind. The Miz vs Randy Orton will be great.

