3 superstars who could be the next WWE Champion

Prasanna Waikar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 324 // 01 Oct 2018, 23:45 IST

A legendary championship

The WWE World Championship is considered the most prestigious title in sports entertainment. Only the fastest, strongest, the best of the best, and the cream of the crop are meant to win it.

Recent experiments like Jinder Mahal failed, and devalued the belt to an extent. But under the reign of AJ Styles, the title has regained some of its prestige, if not all of it.

While he has thwarted many a challenger, it might soon be time for The Phenomenal One to drop the title. Here are 3 probable superstars who could win the big one.

#1 Samoa Joe

Joe is yet to win gold on the main roster

Samoa Joe has been setting our TV screens on fire ever since his shift to the blue brand. Rarely disappointing on the mic as well as between the ropes, the veteran Samoan has been a weekly highlight on SDL.

Except for the NXT Championship, he is yet to win gold in WWE. Currently in a championship feud with AJ Styles, Joe has perfected the monster heel persona. But he has racked up too many losses to afford another high profile one. Thus, it is only right and befitting that he wins the big one.

A monstrous heel as the champion will inject new life in the main event scene. This win would also open up a plethora of new feuds.

#2 The Rock

The Great One

Yes, you read it right. "He's a part timer", you say? Well, crazier things have happened. And this inclusion isn't based on a random fact.

Rumors abound that the Saudi government wants to see The Rock as a WWE Champion, and are willing to pay US$10 million for it. It seems unlikely WWE would want to turn down that offer.

While this move could receive severe backlash from the fans, it may very well be on the cards. Put your pitchforks down.

