3 Superstars who could become NXT Champion in 2019

Tommaso Ciampa is the current NXT Champion.

Currently, at the top of the NXT throne stands Tommaso Ciampa, who is in his first reign as NXT Champion after successfully defeating Aleister Black. The Psycho Killer is on a fantastic reign so far, as it has been full of twists and turns.

Being the NXT Champion is a huge accomplishment because it shows that Triple H has faith in you to succeed in the main roster. Most importantly, an NXT Championship title reign always has a special meaning to it.

And you know what they say; it's not the title that makes the man- it's the man who makes the title. We've seen so many champions such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura & Kevin Owens- all three men who have gone onto win titles on the main roster.

The following is a list of three candidates who could possibly win the NXT Championship in 2019.

#3 Adam Cole

The leader of the Undisputed Era

Representing The Undisputed Era at #3 in the list is none other than Adam Cole.

From the moment that Cole stepped foot into an NXT ring, we all knew that he was destined for success. It all began with when Cole made his debut at War Games 2017 by attacking the NXT Champion at the time, Drew McIntyre along with Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly.

And ever since then, it's safe to say that Cole has lived up to the standards that was expected of him.

The machine clearly believes him in, and his accomplishments so far in NXT prove it. He is already a former NXT Tag Team Champion when he filled in for Bobby Fish, he was the first man to win the NXT North American Championship as he even went onto win The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on the same night.

Cole has even made an appearance in the Royal Rumble match in 2017. And whilst Cole may not have a title at the moment, it is clear that he is being built up for bigger things.

Winning the NXT Championship would make Adam Cole the first ever superstar to have title reigns with ALL of the titles in NXT.

There is no doubt that Cole will eventually be on the main roster, but it's clear that he is being set up to become the face of NXT before he is called up.

