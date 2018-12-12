×
3 Superstars who could debut in the 2019 Royal Rumble Match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
393   //    12 Dec 2018, 21:39 IST

Lars Sullivan's debut has been teased on the main roster while Aleister Black could lose the NXT title at NXT Takeover to debut on the main roster
The Royal Rumble Match, which is hailed as one of the most unpredictable matches of the WWE is only 1 month away and the IWC is already abuzz with a lot of speculation and predictions.

Steadily, the card for the event is taking shape and as always we will see the traditional 30 men and 30 women Royal Rumble match for a championship match at WrestleMania 35.

The main highlight of this event has been its iconic returns and debuts. On one side we see some shocking returns from former superstars and on another debuts of talented wrestlers from NXT or any other wrestling company.

The likes of AJ Styles, Bret Hart, Jake Roberts, Sami Zayn, Rusev and Vader had debuted in the iconic Royal Rumble match, and had also established themselves very well on the main roster for a remarkable stint in WWE.

The debutants will have big job to do by proving themselves in Royal Rumble to get an opportunity on any brand in near future. Here are the 3 wrestlers who could make their debut in the 2019 Royal Rumble match.

3.) Lars Sullivan

The big name from NXT has now got the green signal to work on the main roster as we have been seeing his promos from the last few weeks. Though it is not decided at which brand and when he will step his foot in the ring, but looking at his monster figure and performances in NXT one could easily assume he will dominate all rivals.

It is being speculated that he could soon make his debut this very year. But as only a handful of days are left for Royal Rumble it would not be possible for the WWE Creative to set The Freak's debut feud.

Keeping this in mind WWE could book his much awaited debut at the 30 man Royal Rumble next year and would possibly have him thrash every competitor in his path to deliver a memorable debut and then he may be assigned to a suitable brand.

