3 Superstars who could return to WWE very soon

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 819 // 10 Aug 2019, 21:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Show could return to WWE very soon

To say that WWE is currently low on star power would be quite an understatement. They lack a few megastars, someone like The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin or Hulk Hogan who could draw and sell out arenas on their own. Thus, the viewership and merchandise sale keeps on dwindling.

While a major part of the blame goes to WWE as it failed to create such figures, a number of Superstars getting injured or taking their time off recently have worsened the case for them.

While the likes of Bobby Lashley, Jinder Mahal, Jason Jordan, Lars Sullivan are out injured, the former Raw's Women Champion Ronda Rousey has taken her time off WWE to start a family. Furthermore, The Demon King, Finn Balor is also scheduled to go on a break after SummerSlam 2019.

However, on the other hand, a number of WWE Superstars have been medically cleared and could return to WWE very soon, and yes, you guessed it right, in this article we are going to take a look at 3 Superstars who could return to WWE very soon.

#3 Luke Harper

Luke Harper has long been medically cleared for a return.

Luke Harper has been off WWE TV ever since he and Rowan lost their Tag Team Titles as the latter picked up an injury in August last year. Harper, too, used this time to undergo surgery to fix his injured wrist. While Rowan soon returned to team up with Daniel Bryan, WWE kept Harper in the waiting list.

Disappointed with how he was being used, Harper went to announce that he has requested a release from the company via a tweet back in April 2019. However, WWE, keeping their lips tied, did not grant it.

Nonetheless, according to recent reports, a potential return for the former member of The Wyatt family does not seem too far. Yes, you read that right. Luke Harper is back on the road with WWE this week and it might not take long before he returns to action inside WWE ring.

Given, a lot of fresh and huge feuds could be on the cards after SummerSlam, a potential return after August 11 could be on the cards for Harper.

1 / 3 NEXT