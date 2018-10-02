Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 superstars who could steal the show on tonight's RAW

Thomas Lowson
Top 5 / Top 10
02 Oct 2018, 01:11 IST

In just a few hours, the WWE will host the latest episode of their flagship show, Monday Night RAW. With three major events coming up, these latest episodes are now more important than ever before for the men and women of Team Red.

We have the WWE's Super Show-Down event this week, the first major WWE event in Australia since the company's Global Warning Tour in 2002.

At the end of the month, the WWE will host their first ever all-female pay per view, WWE Evolution, with all women's titles in the company up for grabs.

And to cap it all off, the company will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia early next month, for their second event in the Middle East this year, WWE Crown Jewel.

With all these events going on, it's clear that the superstars of Monday Night RAW are itching to impress Baron Corbin and Stephanie McMahon for a spot on the card.

Here are 3 superstars who could steal the show on tonight's episode of RAW.

Ruby Riott

The leader of the Riott Squad, Ruby Riott has made it her mission in life to dominate the RAW Women's division.

However, so far, the division has been controlled by current RAW Women's Champion, Rowdy Ronda Rousey, who captured the title from Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam, and retained the title against Bliss at Hell In A Cell.

Tonight, Riott will face the Hot Rod in singles action, just days away from their match at Super Show-Down, where Riott will team with Sarah Logan and possibly Liv Morgan, to face Rousey and Brie and Nikki Bella.

A win tonight could be a huge upset over Ronda, and not only would give the tattooed warrior the momentum before their match in Melbourne but could also put Riott in a future Women's Championship match.

Thomas Lowson
