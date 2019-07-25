3 Superstars who deserve a push at WWE SummerSlam

Ember Moon

WWE has been changing things around to improve their viewership and the overall ratings of both their shows. The company has managed to respond well at AEW in recent times with Vince McMahon finally indulging in the war of the brands and is going all guns blazing. The RAW Reunion episode on Monday got all the fans buzzing once again in the nostalgia of the Attitude Era and it reflected positvely on the ratings as well.

With the biggest event of the summer just a couple of weeks away, the company wants to once again put on a show. They will hope to put on a spectacle for the fans like they did at Extreme Rules, which was one of the best pay-per-views in recent times.

Keeping that in mind, the WWE will want to give some of its Superstars a push at this event and make things happen a bit more differently. Here are three WWE Superstars who deserve a push at SummerSlam.

#1. Aleister Black

Aleister Black

The Dutch Superstar is one of the best in the business and was kept out of the company’s tour of Saudi Arabia due to some of the tattoos on his body. They were said to be so offensive that the Superstar had to remove them and was off Live TV in order to do so, with his eventual return to face Cesaro at Extreme Rules.

The match was a good brawl where there was a combination of kicks and punches, which made it quite entertaining. Black picked up the win over the Swiss Superman and the rematch that followed between the two in the week after Extreme Rules yielded the same result as well.

With that being said, the quality of matches that the former NXT champion has been producing have been above par and the WWE will want to push Black now into a potential Title picture. Though he has not been placed in a match so far for SummerSlam, his popularity with the fans and technical ability could see him get a push this summer.

