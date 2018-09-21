3 Superstars Who Have The Best Chance Of Defeating Roman Reigns And Winning The Universal Title

Balakrishna

Will the original Chosen One be the one to dethrone the big dog?

Roman Reigns finally dethroned Brock Lesnar and won the Universal Championship at Summerslam this year after multiple attempts in the past year. He has since then defended the Universal Title against Finn Balor and Braun Strowmman.

While he defeated Finn Balor cleanly, his championship match against Braun Strowman at Hell in a Cell, which was Reigns' first PPV Universal Championship defense, was ruled a no contest after the returning Brock Lesnar interfered in the final stages of the match and knocked down both the competitors with vicious F-5's.

Roman Reigns is now set to defend his Universal Championship next against both Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar in a triple threat match at the Crown Jewel Event in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

The event in Saudi Arabia is kind of a glorified live event so a title as big as Universal Championship is not expected to change hands at the Crown Jewel event.

According to popular belief, Roman Reigns is set to hold onto the championship for a considerable amount of time and is not expected to lose the title any time soon. So we might not see a new champion until Survivor Series or even until the Wrestlemania season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at WWE superstars who have the best chance to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Honorable Mention - If Dean Ambrose turns heel he also may be a potential superstar to defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley making his entrance in an Episode of Monday Night Raw

Bobby Lashley returned to the WWE on the Raw after Wrestlemania. Everyone expected big things from him upon his arrival in Vince McMahon's yard. But his booking has been abysmal since his arrival as he has been involved in disastrous feuds with Sami Zayn and Jinder Mahal, which reduced the interest of fans in his character.

He needs a change of character, a heel turn, and feud with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship which might help to re-establish himself as a monster heel on the main roster. Given that the two have won one match each against each other, the rubber match for Universal Title may not be a bad idea, but only if Bobby Lashley turns heel this time.

