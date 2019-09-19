3 Superstars who have faced The Undertaker more than once at WrestleMania

The Undertaker has been synonymous with WrestleMania

When someone talks about WrestleMania, the first name that comes to mind is that of The Undertaker. The Phenom has forged an everlasting and ethereal relationship with the Grandest Stage of Them All, and is arguably the greatest superstar ever to have graced the Show of Shows.

Out of the 35 editions of WrestleMania, The Undertaker has been a part of 26 of them. The DeadMan is also the owner of the greatest streak in the history of sports entertainment, where he won an incredible 21 consecutive matches in a row at WrestleMania.

Legends and icons of the industry, including the likes of Ric Flair, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Batista and Randy Orton have fallen before The Undertaker at WrestleMania. In this article, let us look at three Superstars who have faced The Undertaker more than once at WrestleMania.

#3 Kane

The two behemoths have collided against each other numerous times in their career

The Undertaker and his storyline brother, Kane, have a long history that stretches over two decades. The two behemoths have collided against each other numerous times in their careers. And, at WrestleMania, The Big Red Machine has faced The Undertaker twice.

The first time that the two legends met at was at WrestleMania XIV, where The Phenom beat the masked Kane in a gruelling 17-minute battle. The Undertaker delivered three Tombstones to his storyline brother to claim his 7th soul at WrestleMania.

The second time that the two squared off against each other was at WrestleMania XX, where The Undertaker returned in his DeadMan avatar, after the American Badass gimmick. The Undertaker, accompanied by Paul Bearer, defeated his brother yet again at the iconic Madison Square Garden to go 12-0 at the Show of Shows.

