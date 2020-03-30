3 Superstars who have kicked out of Goldberg's Jackhammer

Only three WWE Superstars have kicked out of Goldberg protected finisher.

One of these was not even supposed to happen as it was a botch.

Goldberg delivering the Jackhammer on Brock Lesnar.

The vertical suplex powerslam - otherwise popularly known as the Jackhammer, is considered to be one of the most destructive finishers in professional wrestling history.

Time usually stands still when Goldberg's hoists his opponents up in the air before slamming them down to the mat in merciless fashion. It's a thing of beauty when executed to perfection, but also a very risky move to pull off as it requires immense strength, which Goldberg noticeably has in abundance.

It is also one of the most protected finishers of all time, as only three Superstars have managed to kick out of Goldberg's iconic maneuver.

Yes, you read that right! Only three legends have been given the honor to kick out of the move that has victimized countless Superstars over the decades.

This slider takes a look at those three names that have kicked out of the Jackhammer:

#3. Hulk Hogan

It was the WCW Nitro episode of April 5th, 1999 and the main event had Ric Flair defend the WCW World Heavyweight Championship in a four-way match against Hulk Hogan, Goldberg and Diamond Dallas Page.

The crowd was hot inside the MGM Grand arena in Las Vegas and they were more concerned about Sting's appearance rather than the match itself. The Icon did show up at the end of the match in classic Sting style by rappeling down the rafters.

However, before the fans went berserk over his appearance, a first-time-ever moment had occurred and it was all an accident.

The finish of the match saw Goldberg deliver the Jackhammer on Hulk Hogan. Kevin Nash was supposed to enter the ring and break the pin, which would have ended the match in a no-contest.

However, Nash was painstakingly slow and he missed his cue, which forced the referee to break the pinfall, resulting in Hogan kicking out of the Jackhammer.

Nash did attack Goldberg to end the match before Sting appeared, however, it was the first time that a Superstar had kicked out of the Jackhammer without any outside interference.

The first-ever Jackhammer kick-out, surprisingly enough, was a monumental botch.

#2. The Undertaker

Goldberg's match against The Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in 2019 was expected to be a spectacle. It sadly ended up being a mess, and quite possibly one of the worst professional wrestling matches of all time from the high-profile category.

The match had a promising start until Goldberg suffered an unfortunate concussion during a turnbuckle spot, and it all went downhill from there onwards.

While the two veterans managed to complete the match, it was a botch-ridden affair that included a scary moment in the dying stages.

A concussed Goldberg went on to deliver the Jackhammer on The Undertaker, however, it was an unpleasant moment from a visual standpoint as The Deadman landed awkwardly on his neck.

The Undertaker somehow kicked out at two and a half. The unsatisfactory Jackhammer took away from what could have been the biggest highlight of the match.

Undertaker won the match after a rushed finish and he also became one of the three Superstars in history to have kicked out of the Jackhammer.

