3 Superstars who have the best chance to dethrone Brock Lesnar and win WWE Universal Championship

Two of the top Superstars on Raw - Drew McIntyre (left) and Seth Rollins (right)

Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar recently won the vacant WWE Universal championship at the WWE Crown Jewel Pay Per View in Saudi Arabia by defeating The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman. With his latest title victory, Brock Lesnar became the first ever two-time Universal Champion.

Most of the fans around the world were shocked when Brock Lesnar pinned Braun Strowman to win the title because everyone expected Braun Strowman to finally win the title after the unfortunate departure of former Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar's previous title reign was really frustrating for the WWE Universe as he rarely defended the top title of Monday Night Raw and also made only sporadical appearances once in a while.

Roman Reigns after several unsuccessful attempts finally defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Summerslam Pay Per View this year and ended the record-breaking title reign of Brock Lesnar much to the delight of the WWE Universe. But Roman Reigns could not hold the title for long due to illness and had to forfeit the title.

After a tragic end to the title reign of The Big Dog, Brock managed to regain the Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman. Brock Lesnar is tentatively scheduled to fight Daniel Cormier in early 2019, so he might not have a lengthy run with the title this time around. Let us have a look at Superstars who are most likely to dethrone Brock Lesnar and win the Universal Championship.

Honorable mention

Seth Rollins: Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champion vs Champion match at WWE Survivor Series Pay Per View. After the first time match up against the King of Strong Style at the Survivor Series, Seth Rollins is set to be embroiled in an intense personal rivalry with his former shield brother Dean Ambrose going into the WrestleMania season.

Seth Rollins may not be able to battle the Beast for the Universal Championship in the near future given his feud with the lunatic fringe. But anything is possible in WWE and Seth Rollins being one of the most popular Superstars on Monday Night Raw may go onto win the Royal Rumble and then defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal title at WrestleMania.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

It is true that Bobby Lashley has not been booked well by the WWE during his latest run in the company. He was not able to garner the attention of the WWE Universe and his face run was a complete disaster. His latest heel turn and association with the hype man Lio Rush has somewhat revitalized his stale character and breathed a new lease of life into his current run in WWE.

Lashley on several occasions in the past has stated his desire to compete against Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring. Given the absence of the major superstar Roman Reigns, it won't be surprising if WWE creative decide to book Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar to fill the void in the main event.

Also among all the current Superstars, only Lashley seems like a legitimate opponent who can defeat the Beast Incarnate as Braun Strowman has already failed on multiple occasions against the beast.

