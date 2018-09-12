3 Superstars who should absolutely win at Hell in the Cell

meet mehta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.73K // 12 Sep 2018, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

One of the most dangerous PPV of WWE, Hell in the Cell is just few days away. There are many interesting match-ups lined up for this event. With everything at stake, some of the superstars could not afford to lose their matches. Here, I am mentioning some superstars who should definitely not lose at Hell in the Cell.

3) Samoa Joe

Enter caption

'The Destroyer' is truly a talented beast. Everything, from his in-ring ability to his savage mic performance, is a top notch. He is known for destroying his opponents both physically and mentally. He took his feud with AJ Styles to a whole new level with his vicious promos.

He brutally insulted AJ Styles & his family, even involving AJ's 3 year old daughter in their rivalry. A loss after all this talk & insult would hurt his character terribly. He need to win this match in order to redeem himself.

He has already lost his previous matches against Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns. On both the occasions, he destroyed his opponents on mic but failed to deliver in matches. Another loss will take him further away from fans and will diminish his 'Destroyer' character. Furthermore, nobody wants him to be reduced to a guy who only runs his mouth.

1 / 4 NEXT