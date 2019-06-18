3 Superstars who should turn heels before Summerslam 2019

Summerslam 2019

Summerslam is one of the four major pay-per-views of WWE. It is called the biggest show of Summer and it is less than two months away. The fans eagerly wait for Summerslam as they get to witness some big matches in the cards.

Stomping Grounds is the next pay-per-view of WWE which is set to take place in a few days, hence, it is too early to get a hint of Summerslam. The company will leave no stone unturned to deliver an awe-inspiring show at Summerslam and the show is scheduled to be held at Scotiabank Arena, in Ontario, Canada.

Becky Lynch had a shocking heel turn at Summerslam last year when she turned on her former best friend Charlotte Flair. The heel turn altered the course of Lynch's career and she is currently a leading name of the Women's division. The company has currently many babyfaces who could become exceptional heels. Moreover, they could rejuvenate their characters after turning bad guys.

Here, we discuss three superstars who should turn heels before Summerslam.

#3 Finn Balor

Demon Balor

Finn Balor is the current Intercontinental Champion who defended the belt against Andrade at Super ShowDown. Since winning the belt the Showcase of Immortals, Balor has been an impressive champion. It is ambiguous if Balor will be part of Stomping Grounds.

There is no denying that Balor's alter ego is a popular character in the WWE Universe. The Demon Balor is still undefeated on the main roster and he could be propelled well as a heel. Considering the Demon Balor is a dark persona, it could be suitable as a heel.

Balor has been in WWE for five years but he has never been a heel. The former Universal Champion was a babyface in NXT and he has been a face on the main roster. Though he has never been a heel in WWE, he had an impressive run as one in Japan. Therefore, he could reinvent his character if he decides to turn heel.

