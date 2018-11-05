×
3 Superstars who should've been Universal Champion already

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
62   //    05 Nov 2018, 21:37 IST

The Universal Championship has had a strange time, since being introduced in the Summer of 2016.

Initially held by Finn Balor, the Demon was forced to vacate the title after just one day, being quickly picked up by Kevin Owens.

After an adequate reign, the Prizefighter dropped the title to the returning Goldberg, who quickly dropped the title to Brock Lesnar, who held the title for 504 days, losing it to his long-term nemesis Roman Reigns.

With Reigns forfeiting the title due to his Leukemia diagnosis, the belt was easy pickings for the beast, who captured the title at Crown Jewel, becoming the first man to hold the title twice.

With Lesnar's reign overshadowing all the other reigns (combined), many fans have thought about who they would rather see, or have seen hold the coveted Red-strapped title instead of the Beast.

Here are three WWE Superstars, who should've already held the Universal Championship.

3. Braun Strowman

The most obvious choice on this list, many members of the WWE Universe consider the Monster Among Men to be the uncrowned Universal Champion.

It's not like the company haven't given Strowman plenty of shots at the gold, but for some reason, are yet to pull the trigger, instead focussing on Lesnar and Reigns.

Many even considered Strowman to be the de facto choice to replace the Big Dog, though Strowman once again came up short at Crown Jewel, losing in a matter of minutes to The Beast, thanks to the interference of Acting RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin.

With so many opportunities being squandered, one has to wonder how much patience the WWE Universe will have with these booking decisions, and if the company eventually gives the Monster Among Men a reign as champion, will it simply be a case of too little, too late?


Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Finn Balor Braun Strowman
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
