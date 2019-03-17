3 Superstars who faced Triple H more than once at WrestleMania

The Game is a 14-time World Champion

WrestleMania is a stage where legends are born. The Showcase of the Immortals is a spectacle that is undoubtedly the biggest attraction in the world of sports entertainment. Thousands of people turn up, millions tune in from all around the globe to watch the action unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania is where superstars are made and where men and women achieve the status of a 'Legend.' Talking about legends, there is one man who certainly belongs to that category and that man is The Game, Triple H. HHH has been WWE's ace card for many years and has made it a tradition to compete at 'Mania irrespective of being more of an executive guy now.

The Game will be back in the fold once again this year as he takes on the returning Batista in what is turning out be a very personal bout. With the Animal set to face Triple H at 'Mania, he joins an elite list of superstars of who've faced the game more than once at the showcase of immortals.

Here we list down three other men who've gone toe-to-toe with the Game more than once at WrestleMania:

#3 John Cena

John Cena battling Triple H at WrestleMania 22

John Cena and Triple H have fought each other on numerous occasions. The two iconic wrestlers have done it all in the company and have their place registered in the history books. The Game has had a long list of rivals but Cena is probably the most glorious one of them all. From title matches to being the final two men in a Royal Rumble, Triple H and Cena have a list of classic moments in their fascinating history together.

Talking about Cena and The Game, the 2 legendary figures have been in 2 WrestleMania matches together. The first time these 2 men collided at the showcase of immortals was in 2006 when Cena defended his WWE title against Triple H at WrestleMania 22. The match had its share of exciting moments but the finish wasn’t a really pleasant one for Triple H fans as the game tapped out to hand Cena a hard-fought victory.

The second time these 2 superstars battled at Mania was in a triple-threat match, also involving Randy Orton. This epic clash was greatly cherished by the WWE universe as 3 of the greatest superstars of this generation collided for the biggest prize of the company, The WWE Championship. The match was won by Orton as he pinned Cena to retain his title and walk out of WrestleMania 24 as the WWE Champion.

