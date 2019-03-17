×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Superstars who faced Triple H more than once at WrestleMania 

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
646   //    17 Mar 2019, 00:22 IST

The Game is a 14-time World Champion
The Game is a 14-time World Champion

WrestleMania is a stage where legends are born. The Showcase of the Immortals is a spectacle that is undoubtedly the biggest attraction in the world of sports entertainment. Thousands of people turn up, millions tune in from all around the globe to watch the action unfold at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania is where superstars are made and where men and women achieve the status of a 'Legend.' Talking about legends, there is one man who certainly belongs to that category and that man is The Game, Triple H. HHH has been WWE's ace card for many years and has made it a tradition to compete at 'Mania irrespective of being more of an executive guy now.

The Game will be back in the fold once again this year as he takes on the returning Batista in what is turning out be a very personal bout. With the Animal set to face Triple H at 'Mania, he joins an elite list of superstars of who've faced the game more than once at the showcase of immortals.

Here we list down three other men who've gone toe-to-toe with the Game more than once at WrestleMania:

#3 John Cena 

John Cena battling Triple H at WrestleMania 22
John Cena battling Triple H at WrestleMania 22

John Cena and Triple H have fought each other on numerous occasions. The two iconic wrestlers have done it all in the company and have their place registered in the history books. The Game has had a long list of rivals but Cena is probably the most glorious one of them all. From title matches to being the final two men in a Royal Rumble, Triple H and Cena have a list of classic moments in their fascinating history together.

Talking about Cena and The Game, the 2 legendary figures have been in 2 WrestleMania matches together. The first time these 2 men collided at the showcase of immortals was in 2006 when Cena defended his WWE title against Triple H at WrestleMania 22. The match had its share of exciting moments but the finish wasn’t a really pleasant one for Triple H fans as the game tapped out to hand Cena a hard-fought victory.

The second time these 2 superstars battled at Mania was in a triple-threat match, also involving Randy Orton. This epic clash was greatly cherished by the WWE universe as 3 of the greatest superstars of this generation collided for the biggest prize of the company, The WWE Championship. The match was won by Orton as he pinned Cena to retain his title and walk out of WrestleMania 24 as the WWE Champion.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Triple H Batista
Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
3 WWE Superstars who've beaten both Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
Opinion : Batista must retire Triple H at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars Triple H has never beaten one-on-one
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts from the Batista-Triple H feud over the years
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Batista vs Triple H will be a retirement match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
2 best possible opponents for Triple H at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Could Face Triple H At Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Things to expect during Triple H vs Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE should scrap the match between Triple H and Batista at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 best possible opponents for Triple H at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us