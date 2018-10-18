3 Superstars who wrestled on the 1000th episode of RAW and SmackDown

Rey Mysterio made a successful return to the company's blue brand after defeating United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown 1000 and booked a place in the WWE World Cup

The 1000th episode of SmackDown, which the WWE regards as their “B” show, aired last night from Washington DC. It was a memorable episode with a plethora of legends such as The Undertaker, Triple H, Ric Flair, Edge, Vickie Guerrero, Batista, Rey Mysterio, Big Show and many more present at the event.

SmackDown is the second longest running weekly show after Monday Night RAW which had completed its 1000 episodes on 23rd July 2012. RAW 1000 attracted 6 million viewers, a number which cannot be matched by putting RAW and SmackDown Live viewership in 2018 together.

RAW 1000 aired from Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri and introduced a remarkable change in the weekly program’s format. Vince McMahon had extended RAW by an hour, making it a 3 hour show, a move that boosted WWE’s revenue considerably. A host of matches took place on the 1000th episode of RAW and SmackDown and coincidentally both the shows featured a title change.

Despite the two shows taking place with a gap of just 6 years, the two historic episodes had only 3 common superstars who wrestled at the event.

#3 The Miz

The A-list superstar won the Intercontinental Championship from Christian on the RAW 1000 episode

The Miz has been one of the most prolific in-ring performers of WWE. In 2012, the Miz battled the then Intercontinental champion Christian in a singles match and was successful in winning the championship after hitting a Skull Crushing Finale. Bret Hart worked as the special guest in-ring announcer for the match.

6 years later on SmackDown 1000, The Miz went one-on-one with the Bulgarian Brute Rusev in a WWE World Cup Qualifier match. Rusev and The Miz had a quick match which saw the Hollywood Superstar pin the former United States Champion via a roll-up thanks to a distraction from Aiden English.

