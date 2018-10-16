×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 Superstars with the most to gain at SmackDown 1000

Arctic
ANALYST
Feature
800   //    16 Oct 2018, 20:39 IST

Rey Mysterio at SmackDown 1000
Rey Mysterio at SmackDown 1000

After 999 episodes, and one year worth of hype we are finally a few hours from SmackDown 1000. The list of legends set to appear on SmackDown 1000 keeps growing longer as the show gets closer, and without a doubt, there are some who will appear unannounced.

From the reunion of Evolution to the return of Rey Mysterio, SmackDown 1000 looks to be a star-studded event, but for some of the members of the SmackDown roster, it's just another day at the office. Without taking anything away from the show, some superstars will be more concerned with their future than with the nostalgia of the night. In this article, we take a look at SmackDown 1000 through the eyes of some of the superstars who are on SmackDown every week.

Honourable mention

This section is dedicated to Rey Mysterio who is making his WWE return on SmackDown 1000.

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Since his departure from the WWE, Rey has become one of the biggest stars on the independent circuit. Using his fame from his time in the WWE, and his exceptional in-ring ability, Rey helped raise the profile of several independent wrestling promotions all over the world. He also helped make Fenix and Pentagon Jr. two of the biggest stars in the world by partnering with them in various promotions. The WWE has confirmed that Rey will appear in a number of events which indicates that they have secured his services for the foreseeable future.

Rey's return may mark a new period in the company's history as well as draw in more fans which would boost the WWE's ratings. Rey's arrival also means that the WWE universe could get to see some dream matches such as Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio or Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins.

Since Rey was a pioneer of the Cruiserweight division in the WWE, he might give it some much-needed credibility. 

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Miz Rey Mysterio
Arctic
ANALYST
My name is Arctic, a guy so addicted to sports that I became a sports journalist so that I could share my passion with the world. I like writing about sports, talking about sports, and discussing sports in general. Apart from sports, I'm a big fan of heavy metal music and reading good books I also write about history, and culture.
3 things WWE must avoid at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio to return at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars Confirmed For SmackDown Live 1000
RELATED STORY
3 surprises WWE could pull off at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars Who Helped Revolutionize SmackDown
RELATED STORY
5 great ways WWE could break the internet with SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Stars Who Won't Be Appearing At SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
SmackDown 1000 Preview: 16th October 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Legends who got their break on SmackDown - Road to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us