3 Superstars with the most to gain at SmackDown 1000

Rey Mysterio at SmackDown 1000

After 999 episodes, and one year worth of hype we are finally a few hours from SmackDown 1000. The list of legends set to appear on SmackDown 1000 keeps growing longer as the show gets closer, and without a doubt, there are some who will appear unannounced.

From the reunion of Evolution to the return of Rey Mysterio, SmackDown 1000 looks to be a star-studded event, but for some of the members of the SmackDown roster, it's just another day at the office. Without taking anything away from the show, some superstars will be more concerned with their future than with the nostalgia of the night. In this article, we take a look at SmackDown 1000 through the eyes of some of the superstars who are on SmackDown every week.

Honourable mention

This section is dedicated to Rey Mysterio who is making his WWE return on SmackDown 1000.

Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Since his departure from the WWE, Rey has become one of the biggest stars on the independent circuit. Using his fame from his time in the WWE, and his exceptional in-ring ability, Rey helped raise the profile of several independent wrestling promotions all over the world. He also helped make Fenix and Pentagon Jr. two of the biggest stars in the world by partnering with them in various promotions. The WWE has confirmed that Rey will appear in a number of events which indicates that they have secured his services for the foreseeable future.

Rey's return may mark a new period in the company's history as well as draw in more fans which would boost the WWE's ratings. Rey's arrival also means that the WWE universe could get to see some dream matches such as Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio or Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins.

Since Rey was a pioneer of the Cruiserweight division in the WWE, he might give it some much-needed credibility.

