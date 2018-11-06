×
3 Superstars with the most to prove on this week's RAW (11/5/18)

Top 5 / Top 10
252   //    06 Nov 2018, 00:30 IST

This Week On RAW
This Week On RAW

This week's RAW may be one of the most highly anticipated episodes in recent memory because it comes on the heels of WWE Crown Jewel, the most controversial pay-per-view that the WWE has put on in recent years.

While not everyone on the RAW roster was involved in WWE Crown Jewel, it is evident that the events that occurred at the pay-per-view will directly affect the brand.

It was a night of mixed fortunes for the RAW superstars because on the one hand a new Universal Champion was crowned, but on the other hand, they failed to capture the WWE World Cup. After a disappointing showing at Crown Jewel, a number of RAW's top stars have something to prove during this week's RAW, and in this article, we look at the three with the most to prove.

3. Braun Strowman


Get These Hands
Get These Hands

In the eyes of most WWE fans, Braun Strowman is the invincible monster among men, and very few people can stand toe to toe with him. Strowman easily decimates everyone he faces, and it's rare that he suffers a loss.

At WWE Crown Jewel, Strowman faced Brock Lesnar for the vacant Universal Championship, and Brock absolutely squashed him. Throughout the entire match, The Monster Among Men was unable to mount any offence, and it shattered the image of the Monster. Before WWE Crown Jewel, Strowman had looked dominant, and the only person who seemed capable of challenging him was Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

With Reigns gone, it was thought that McIntyre would get a chance to step up to the plate. While it can be argued that Baron Corbin's interference affected the outcome of the match, Strowman should still have gotten some offence in.

With all this in mind, he needs a match that will raise his standing on this week's Raw. At the moment, his best bet would be to call out Brock Lesnar and get a rematch. If he can defeat Brock Lesnar, he would once again deserve the title of the Monster among men. 


Fetching more content...
