3 surprise entrants for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

This year's Money in the Bank event will take place on July 1 at London's O2 arena. WWE will now focus on the premium live event, featuring two high-stakes ladder matches.

With so much riding on the outcomes of the Money in the Bank bouts, it's safe to say that this will be one of the most anticipated WWE events of the year. There are presently two individuals whose participation has been confirmed for the contest. Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet have qualified for the men's bout.

There will likely be six competitors in the men's ladder match, with three from RAW and three from SmackDown. Let's examine three unexpected names who could potentially earn a spot in the contest.

#3 Logan Paul's presence at Money in the Bank 2023 could be highly beneficial to the company

Logan Paul is a YouTube sensation

After a remarkable rookie year in WWE, Logan Paul finally got his first WrestleMania singles match. It was a terrific one against none other than Seth Rollins. Paul is currently a special attraction, but the company could have some significant plans for him soon.

The Maverick has put in the time and effort necessary to be considered one of WWE's major heels now that he has been cast in that role. He could be a massive addition to the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match before potentially securing the briefcase.

#2 Drew McIntyre could finally return amid rumors of his exit

WWE can reinvigorate McIntyre with a heel turn at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre has been strangely absent from the WWE ring ever since his appearance at WrestleMania 39. During the show, he came close to dethroning Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a thrilling Triple Threat Match.

McIntyre may have a second chance as a heel and regain momentum if he returns to London for Money in the Bank. He could even win the briefcase and become World Heavyweight Champion by cashing in on Seth Rollins on the same night.

If WWE can book his heel turn and get the home audience to despise him, he might become the organization's biggest villain. Picking battles and destroying the roster on Monday Night RAW might be fruitful for his career.

#1 Brock Lesnar may once again stun the masses

His appearance would be a huge surprise

Brock Lesnar's victory in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2019 was one of the biggest shocks in recent wrestling history. Would he be able to achieve the same feat once more?

Since Lesnar is a free agent, if he wins the briefcase and keeps it for a while, he can become a real threat to both RAW and SmackDown stars. The unpredictability surrounding his run with the briefcase would make for intriguing storylines. He could appear on any show at any moment and make his move. His infrequent appearances could heighten the suspense of his cash-in.

Lesnar is currently not advertised for WWE's Money in the Bank 2023 premium live event, but this could change in the coming weeks.

