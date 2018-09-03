3 Surprises That Could Happen On This Week's Edition Of WWE Raw

Aaron H FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.68K // 03 Sep 2018, 09:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

This week's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw will take place at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, and it's set to feature a Raw Tag Team Championship match between The B Team (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas) and The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder), the Bella Twins vs. the Riott Squad, and the return of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Also, we'll get to see how the fans react to Braun Strowman, who shockingly turned heel in last week's Raw main event, as he helped Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler lay out Roman Reigns as the show went off the air. Of course, knowing how WWE's fans have been over the last four years, they'll probably continue to cheer Strowman while booing Reigns.

As of this writing, nothing else has been announced for the show, which isn't much of a surprise, as WWE typically doesn't announce much prior to their weekly television shows.

So, with all that in mind, let's break down some of the potential big angles that could happen during this week's edition of Monday Night Raw.

#3 The Revival Win Raw Tag Team Titles

During last week's edition of Monday Night Raw, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, who are currently the red brand's Tag Team Champions, in a non-title match, thus earning them a championship opportunity on the upcoming edition of the show.

Since their call-up to the main roster, The Revival have been vastly underutilized, mostly due to injury, but this could be the time where WWE finally turns them into a legitimate tag team on the main roster.

As of right now, the Raw Tag Titles are being held by a comedy team, which means the whole division is pretty much a joke, so perhaps WWE will want to get the titles on a more serious duo.

The counter-argument is that WWE typically does 50-50 booking, meaning that The B Team will win this week's match simply because they lost last week's. It's obviously a strategy that gets nobody over in the long-run, but it's how they usually operate.

1 / 3 NEXT