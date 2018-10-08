×
3 Surprises that WWE might have planned for Raw after Super Show-Down

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    08 Oct 2018, 18:10 IST

This week's show will showcase the aftermath from WWE Super Show-Down PPV
WWE Super Show-Down took place at MCG in Melbourne, Australia. And as it was arguably the biggest live event in WWE history, it couldn't get bigger than it eventually was.

The massive pay-per-view saw The Shield taking on Dogs of War, The Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey vs The Riott Squad, Bobby Lashley and John Cena vs Elias and Kevin Owens and Triple H vs The Undertaker in a last-time ever match (though it clearly wasn't as it ended up in a unique fashion) from the Raw brand.

RAW will feature the aftermath from WWE Super Show-Down PPV and also will try to keep the focus more on women's division as the first ever all women's pay-per-view, Evolution is coming up.

#3 A Big Heel Turn

https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2018/10/52f32-15389921342573-800.jpg

From the months and months, there have been rumours flowing around a heel turn is in line either for Dean Ambrose or Drew McIntyre. Though, in the tag team match between The Shield and Dogs Of War at WWE Super Show-Down they teased Ambrose was going to turn his back on his Kayfabe brothers after Roman Reigns accidentally punched Ambrose, this did not happen.

The reason for this might be that WWE wants to save to Ambrose's big turn for a bigger PPV such as Survivor Series. And talking about Drew McIntyre turning on Dolph Ziggler, there are rugged chances for this too.

As reported McIntyre is in line for a big push, of course, he's the chosen one, and if it means for him to walk over his partner expect it to happen sooner rather than later. So, when you guys watch Raw after WWE Super Show-Down, you can possibly see either Dean Ambrose or Drew McIntyre turn their backs on their respective teams.


Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
