3 surprises that WWE can pull off in the World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel

The World Cup winner will be named "the Best in the World", a tag synonymous with CM Punk

WWE Crown Jewel is just two weeks away and is the second event put up by WWE in Saudi Arabia this year following the Greatest Royal Rumble. The event marks the in ring return of Shawn Michaels. He is slated to feature in the main event of the PPV in a tag match with HHH against the Brothers of Destruction.

Among other big matches, the event is going to feature a triple threat among Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, a dream match between AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and a one night tournament to determine the Best in the World, where eight WWE superstars will compete.

The World Cup has already faced criticism for not featuring enough new talents, with majority of the brackets are filled by the Ruthless Aggression Era stars. Also, seven out of the eight participants are from America, which makes the name of the tournament illogical.

With the event set in place, here are the three surprises WWE can pull off during the World Cup tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

#3 Kurt Angle reaches the finals

Kurt Angle would return to the ring full time at WWE Crown Jewel

Kurt Angle came back to WWE to replace Mick Foley as the General Manager of Monday Night RAW. Tensions arose between him and RAW's commissioner Stephanie McMahon due to which she appointed Baron Corbin as the Constable to "help" Kurt Angle.

A few weeks back, Stephanie McMahon sent Kurt Angle on holiday, which was done to let Kurt Angle train for full time in ring return.

At 49 years of age, nobody expects Kurt to wrestle three matches in one night, and that too, on his first night one-on-one match in a year. It would surprise every one if he manages to clear his way on to the finals. It would be a great showing from his side to establish himself as a full time superstar.

