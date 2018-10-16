3 surprises WWE could pull off at SmackDown 1000

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 16 Oct 2018, 12:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

On April 29,1999, the first ever episode of SmackDown aired. Throughout its rich history, SmackDown has provided WWE fans with unforgettable moments that will last a life-time. Who can ever forget The Undertaker and Edge's rivalry? Who can ever forget the Rock laying the 'smackdown' on his rivals every time he showed up on the blue brand? Who can ever forget Brock Lesnar and Big Show imploding the ring? Needless to say, SmackDown has always been an entertaining show, even if WWE considers it as the 'B-show'.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

On Tuesday October 16, 2018, almost two decades after SmackDown first aired, WWE will be celebrating the one-thousandth episode of SmackDown, live on the USA Network and WWE Network.

Given that it is such a monumental achievement for a show that has been long considered as WWE's most under-rated show, WWE has pulled out all the stops to ensure that this event is a massive success.

On WWE's official website, WWE has officially confirmed the following:

Rey Mysterio's return to the ring, after a four-year hiatus, in a World Cup qualifying match against Shinsuke Nakamura The Undertaker will return to SmackDown Live for the first time in nearly two years. Evolution will re-unite as Batista,Triple H,Ric Flair and Randy Orton will join forces once again in four years. Rusev Vs The Miz in a World Cup qualifying match

The rumor mill has been running extremely hot lately and it is expected that fans will be in store for much more than WWE has already announced at SmackDown 1000.

WWE is notorious for pulling off shockers on such huge occasions. Don't believe me? Just go back and watch the 1000th episode of Raw in July 2012.

Raw 25 in January left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans, which is why fans are anticipating much more out of SmackDown 1000.

With that said, let us look at 3 shockers WWE could pull off at SmackDown 1000.

#3. Randy Orton ruins Evolution re-union

Evolution

Randy Orton has been on a vicious mean streak lately, targeting the likes of Jeff Hardy and Tye Dillinger with absolutely no absence of malice. The Viper is supposed to re-unite with former brethren in Batista,Triple H and Ric Flair, but something tells me that the Viper has a trick or two up his sleeve.

Fans will be delighted when they see Batista return after a four-year hiatus, the same can be said about Triple H and Ric Flair. However, fans won't be so jubilant to watch the Viper due to his ruthless attitude. This might ignite a fire of jealousy and envy inside Orton.

Orton could mercilessly attack Ric Flair or Batista after aligning himself with Triple H, who has always been Orton's closest associate. Orton's turn on Batista and alliance with Triple H could lead to a Triple-Threat match between the 3 Evolution member at Wrestlemania 35.

1 / 3 NEXT