3 surprises WWE could pull off on this week's RAW (June 10, 2019)

Will the legend and the Legend Killer show up on the same show?

Entertainment can never be complete without a good helping of surprises, and that's exactly what we expect from the largest wrestling promotion in the world during every single show.

While WWE has become used to providing us with some really good surprises and shocking moments, it has faltered at times and given us some frustrating shocks too. With the conclusion of last week's Super ShowDown pay-per-view and only two weeks to Stomping Grounds, there's a lot the company must do in their buildup to the next event.

With the flagship show leading from the front amid shaky ratings, there are a few surprises we could see on this week's show of the red brand. In this article, we take a look at the three biggest surprises the company could have in store for us on Raw this week and what it could mean for the superstars going forward:

#3 A legend addresses their future

Will a legend show up to address their future?

At Super ShowDown on Friday, a number of WWE legends took to the squared circle to show what they've still got for the WWE Universe.

While The Undertaker and Goldberg tried to deliver their best, it’s unfortunate that they might actually be remembered for the worst spots of the match. Triple H, on the other hand, put on a decent show against Randy Orton to prove that he's still got a lot left in him. Unfortunately for him though, The Viper managed to get the better of him while he was on the offense.

One of these legends could show up on the red brand this week to address the WWE Universe, giving them an update on what they plan to do in future. Will Taker, Goldberg or Triple H come up and announce they are done with wrestling?

Or will one of them come out to inform the WWE Universe they still have one, or more matches to come? Alternatively, could future legend Orton come out and lay down a challenge for someone on the red brand?

