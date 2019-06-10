×
3 Surprises WWE could pull off on SmackDown Live this week (June 11, 2019)

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10 Jun 2019

It's time to make SmackDown's tag team division great again
It's time to make SmackDown's tag team division great again

Stomping Grounds is just two weeks away, and WWE wasted no time in announcing a few major matches for the event right after the Super ShowDown pay-per-view.

While a few of the matches have a lot of story behind them, others are still fresh and need to be built on. Additionally, WWE still needs to build storylines and contenders for other matches for the event as SmackDown seems to be leading the mid-card matches at pay-per-views in recent times.

Keeping all that in mind, we could be treated to a number of surprises this week on SmackDown Live to ensure that the blue brand does not lose out on its ratings.

In this article, we will take a look at 3 of the biggest surprises WWE could pull off on SmackDown this week, and how they could impact the superstars and the storylines involved.

#3 SmackDown finds a brand new challenger


Is the future of SmackDown's tag team division in the NXT recruits' hands?
Is the future of SmackDown's tag team division in the NXT recruits' hands?

Last week’s SmackDown saw the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan spoke in an interview. They insulted the entire tag team division of the brand and spoke about how no one was worthy of challenging them.

While they were cracking jokes and getting booed by the WWE Universe, Heavy Machinery made their way out to the middle to challenge the champions who conveniently left the scene.

Even though Heavy Machinery might not be the best options to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the return of former Raw Tag Team Champions could shake things up.

Akam and Rezar, famously known as the Authors of Pain, were missing in action since Akam suffered an injury some months ago. The duo made their return on Friday in Saudi Arabia at the Super ShowDown event.

Even though their return was unceremonious, it’s noteworthy that the two men currently are among the few teams that can give WWE’s tag team division some hope.

WWE could use a program between Heavy Machinery and Authors of Pain before giving one of the teams a chance to challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Authors of Pain Heavy Machinery WWE Roman Reigns Alexa Bliss WWE Network
