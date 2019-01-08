3 tag teams you may not remember were in the 2016 SD Live tag team titles tournament

Vinay Chhabaria

The Headbangers were knocked out in the first round of the tournament

Back in 2016, during the early days of the brand split, the WWE SmackDown brand did not have its own Women's Championship and it's own tag team titles as well. So, the commissioner Shane McMahon, along with General Manager Daniel Bryan announced that the blue brand will have two new championships on the show and thus the SD Live Women's Championship and SD Live Tag Team Titles were revealed.

While the first ever SD Live Women's Champion was decided by a six-pack challenge match, the SD Live tag team championship tournament was started on Tuesday nights to crown the first ever SmackDown tag team champions.

A total of 8 tag teams participated in that tournament which saw Heath Slater and Rhyno emerge as the winners of the tourney. Tag Teams like the Hype Bros, The Usos, Ascension and Breezango were also a part of the tournament but here are the 3 tag teams that you may not remember were a part of the 8-team competition:

#3 The Vaudevillains

How poorly this tag team was booked!

The Vaudevillains were expected to rule the tag team division of the WWE due to the unique gimmick they had on TV. They were one of the top heel tag teams in NXT and were booked strongly in the initial stages of their WWE career. However, soon the tag team got lost in the mix and Simon Gotch and Aiden English were used as jobbers in the tag team division.

In the SD Live tag team championship tournament, they were eliminated in the first round after they lost to the Hype Bros in under 3 minutes. Currently, this tag team is no longer together as Simon Gotch was released by WWE whereas Aiden English has continued to perform on SD Live.

