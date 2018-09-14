3 Talented WWE Stars Shockingly Left Off The Hell in a Cell Match-Card

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 3.28K // 14 Sep 2018, 22:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE Legend, Mick Foley, will be a part of HIAC this Sunday.

Hell in A Cell will take place this Sunday from the AT&T Center in San Antonio,Texas, streaming live on pay-perview and on the WWE Network. This year's event will be the tenth one under the Hell in a Cell chronology.

Thus far, eight matches have been officially announced to take place at the event, which are as follows:

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Vs The Miz and Maryse AJ Styles(c) Vs Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship The New Day Vs Rusev Day for the SmackDown Tag-Team Championships Roman Reigns(c) Vs Braun Strowman in a Hell in a Cell match for the Universal Championship with Mick Foley as the special guest referee. Ronda Rousey(c) Vs Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship Jeff Hardy Vs Randy Orton in a Hell in a Cell match Charlotte Flair(c) Vs Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Dolph Ziggler and Drew Mcintyre (c) Vs Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the Raw Tag-Team Championships.

Even though the card is stacked, there are still a few shocking omissions from the card that stick out due to WWE's vast roster.

With that said, let's look at 3 talented stars who have been shockingly left off this year's HIAC card.

#3 Shinsuke Nakamura

Forgot about him?

Has WWE forgotten about the United States title? The US Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura, has barely been around on television in the wake of SummerSlam. Nakamura isn't even a part of ongoing story-lines on the blue brand which goes to show how less WWE cares about the US title and the titleholder.

Although, Nakamura winning the title added to the prestige of the US title, but keeping him off television regularly would severely damage the title and its credibility.

It's completely understandable that WWE doesn't have enough babyface challengers for Nakamura, but they could have had him host an open challenge at the event.

1 / 3 NEXT