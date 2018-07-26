Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 talented WWE superstars who may be left off the SummerSlam card

Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.55K   //    26 Jul 2018, 14:07 IST

S
SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam season is upon us and we are just around 3 weeks away from the biggest event of the summer. As of now, 7 matches have been officially announced for the event, but many of these matches do not involve WWE's most talented and popular stars.

WWE tries its level best to ensure that every superstar has something to do at their biggest events,like Wrestlemania and SummerSlam, which is why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has become a regular fixture at Wrestlemania. The running time of pay-perviews has also been extended to fit in as much superstars as possible. WWE is often criticized by fans for giving key spots to part-timers on their big shows instead of full-timers, which pushes many full-time talents off the card. However, as WWE has around 92 stars on the roster, it is very likely that many superstars are left off the card or are dumped to the pre-show.

Last year at SummerSlam, Popular superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Sami Zayn were left off the card. The Good Brothers and Tye Dillinger suffered the same fate too.The Intercontinental champion, The Miz, was on the Kick-off show last year along with WWE's top tag-teams that included The Hardy Boyz, The New Day and The Usos.

2016 was no different as Bray Wyatt was surprisingly left off the card and Sami Zayn was on the pre-show in a meaningless match.

As of now, Many stars are without story-lines and feuds. With no battle royals or multi-man matches announced thus far, it is highly likely that many deserving and hardworking superstars will be left off the SummerSlam card.

Here's a look at 3 talented superstars who may be left off the SummerSlam card this year:

#1.Bobby Roode


Enter ca
Not so glorious.

Bobby Roode's downfall from the pinnacle of NXT to the nadir of the main roster is disturbing, to say the least. He was ' The Guy' in NXT and now he is nothing more than just ''A Guy.' Roode rarely gets television time these days and is in the midst of an odd feud with Mojo Rawley.

Roode has failed miserably on the main roster and he receives little-to-no reactions from the crowd these days. It's ironic that this guy was the focal point of NXT programming at this time last year.

A feud with Mojo Rawley will not do enough to put him on the SummerSlam card, in fact the feud isn't big enough for the pre-show which is why ' The Glorious One' may be absent at SummerSlam.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.



1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 Bobby Lashley Bobby roode
Shiraz Aslam
ANALYST
My life= WWE
5 WWE Superstars who are cursed at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
3 matches which shouldn't be booked at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
WWE Summerslam: Top 10 matches from the pay-per-view...
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who have main evented SummerSlam the most
RELATED STORY
4 Potential Feuds Heading into SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars with the most wins in SummerSlam history
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 Predictions: Match card and Winners
RELATED STORY
3 dream matches likely to happen at SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
3 potential main event matches for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Match card predictions for WWE Summerslam 2018 after...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us