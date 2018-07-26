3 talented WWE superstars who may be left off the SummerSlam card

SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam season is upon us and we are just around 3 weeks away from the biggest event of the summer. As of now, 7 matches have been officially announced for the event, but many of these matches do not involve WWE's most talented and popular stars.

WWE tries its level best to ensure that every superstar has something to do at their biggest events,like Wrestlemania and SummerSlam, which is why the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has become a regular fixture at Wrestlemania. The running time of pay-perviews has also been extended to fit in as much superstars as possible. WWE is often criticized by fans for giving key spots to part-timers on their big shows instead of full-timers, which pushes many full-time talents off the card. However, as WWE has around 92 stars on the roster, it is very likely that many superstars are left off the card or are dumped to the pre-show.

Last year at SummerSlam, Popular superstars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Sami Zayn were left off the card. The Good Brothers and Tye Dillinger suffered the same fate too.The Intercontinental champion, The Miz, was on the Kick-off show last year along with WWE's top tag-teams that included The Hardy Boyz, The New Day and The Usos.

2016 was no different as Bray Wyatt was surprisingly left off the card and Sami Zayn was on the pre-show in a meaningless match.

As of now, Many stars are without story-lines and feuds. With no battle royals or multi-man matches announced thus far, it is highly likely that many deserving and hardworking superstars will be left off the SummerSlam card.

Here's a look at 3 talented superstars who may be left off the SummerSlam card this year:

#1.Bobby Roode

Not so glorious.

Bobby Roode's downfall from the pinnacle of NXT to the nadir of the main roster is disturbing, to say the least. He was ' The Guy' in NXT and now he is nothing more than just ''A Guy.' Roode rarely gets television time these days and is in the midst of an odd feud with Mojo Rawley.

Roode has failed miserably on the main roster and he receives little-to-no reactions from the crowd these days. It's ironic that this guy was the focal point of NXT programming at this time last year.

A feud with Mojo Rawley will not do enough to put him on the SummerSlam card, in fact the feud isn't big enough for the pre-show which is why ' The Glorious One' may be absent at SummerSlam.

