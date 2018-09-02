3 talented WWE Superstars who haven't won a World Championship on the main roster yet

Shiraz Aslam FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 2.77K // 02 Sep 2018, 12:45 IST

The top prizes.

Often times in WWE, superstars aren't able to win world championships,i.e WWE Championship and Universal Championship, even though they are extremely talented and skilled. This could be due to WWE's lack of interest or faith in them to hold the top prize. The main roster is stacked with talent and to facilitate this huge roster, WWE has introduced several titles of different divisions on each brand.

The WWE Championship is the top prize on SmackDown Live and the Universal Championship. There are many stars who haven't held these prestigious championships.

Let's take a look at 3 of them:

#3 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is currently pursuing the WWE title.

Samoa Joe is one of the greatest big men to step foot inside a WWE ring. He is a phenomenal athlete and has the capability of cutting the best promos. He has all the tools to carry the top prize on any brand, but WWE doesn't seem to recognize the Samoan Submission Machine's true potential as a top star.

Joe was in pursuit of the Universal Championship on Raw last year, but he failed to capture the prize on two different occasions.

Joe has targeted the WWE Championship over the past two months, but he has fallen short of victory at SummerSlam. Many expect Joe to win the title from AJ Styles in the near future, but I still think that WWE would keep the title on Styles.

#2 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman should've won the title a long time ago.

Braun Strowman is one of the few stars who has benefited immensely from the brand-split in 2016. He has quickly improved his in-ring work and his solidified himself as one of the top stars on the Raw brand.

It's still a shame that ' The Monster Among Men' hasn't won the prestigious Universal title despite competing on the Raw brand for more than two years and challenging for the title on numerous occasions.

Strowman is currently holding the MITB, but he has announced that he will cash-in on Roman Reigns, the champion, at Hell in A Cell. With Strowman now a heel and with Reigns set for bigger things in the future, it's highly likely that we won't see him as Universal Champion in the near future.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura

The King of Strong Style.

I'm still irate about Shinsuke Nakamura's repeated losses to AJ Styles during Nakamura's six-month pursuit of the WWE Championship. Nakamura failed to capture the gold from Styles on four separate occasions. Moreover, he had two more shots last year against Jinder Mahal but he still came up short. All in all, Nakamura has had six shots at the WWE Championships, but he still hasn't held the gold up till this point.

Nakamura is one of the most charismatic and skilled stars WWE has on its roster, that alone should have made him the WWE Champion a long time ago. Furthermore, Nakamura turned heel in an attempt to capture the title from Styles, but it didn't pay off.