3 Teams that could become the first Women's Tag Team Champions

Shakil Ahmed

Could The Riott Squad become the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions?

On December 24, 2018- it was announced by Vince McMahon that there would be new WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in 2019. This was news that had the entire wrestling world delighted as the idea had been teased for several months.

In case you didn't know, there was actually WWF Women's Tag Team Championships between 1984 and 1989. The titles were won by the likes of Velvet McIntyre & Princess Victoria, as well as The Glamour Girls- before the titles were deactivated in 1989 due to unknown reasons.

With the Women's Revolution in full flow, it only makes sense to introduce these championship belts because it will give many female Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown something meaningful to do. There are so many female tag teams in the WWE right now that easily have what it takes to become the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions.

Here is a list of 3 tag teams that could achieve this feat:

#3 The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins are the most successful Women's tag team in the division today.

There is no doubt that The Bella Twins have had a very successful run on the main rosters so far, despite what people think of them.

Brie Bella is a former Divas Champion, whereas Nikki Bella is a two-time Divas Champion- and Nikki also holds the record of the longest run as a Divas Champion.

Individually, both women have done very well- but they have never won titles together. And now that we will see the introduction of Women's tag team titles, it is more than likely that we will see The Bella Twins be the inaugural champions.

The Bellas have had a heel turn which was executed on Ronda Rousey in order to build up Nikki's match against The Baddest Women on the Planet at WWE Evolution. Despite Nikki not winning the Raw Women's Champion, she does indeed have enough credibility due to the fact that her match against Rousey was the main event at Evolution.

We haven't seen them appear on TV in a while, but it may be because WWE wants to protect The Bella Twins- and introduce them when the time is right. The best time to bring the duo back is when the Women's Tag Team Championship belts are here in full force.

