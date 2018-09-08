3 teams that could win the WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Team Little Big will reignite their relationship

Earlier this week the WWE announced that the Mixed Match Challenge will enter its second season. In case you didn’t know, the Mixed Match Challenge is an inter-gender tag tournament that airs live on Facebook Watch, and garnered a lot of success in its first season.

Once again, 10 teams of superstars from SmackDown and Raw will compete to win a cash prize for their selected charity. The tournament matches will take place over the course of 14 30-minute shows, with matches beginning immediately after SmackDown Live each Tuesday.

Last season, the unlikely team of The Miz and Asuka won the tournament and $100,000 for Rescue Dogs Rock charity. This year too, there are many familiar, and a few odd teams who could end up winning the tournament. The finals of season 2 will take place at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on December 16.

Here are three teams who could end up winning the WWE Mixed Match Challenge prize for their selected charity.

#3 Bobby Lashley and Sasha Banks

The Boss and The Dominator will be tough to beat

Since returning to the WWE, Bobby Lashley hasn’t been able to find the right competitor thanks to WWE Creatives. The WWE MMC could serve as a starting point to build a feud between him and a top WWE star such as Jinder Mahal.

Sasha Banks is returning to the WWE MMC with a new partner and would want to change her luck this time around. Last time, her team with Finn Balor was popular with the fans but failed to make an impact.

Sasha is extremely popular with the fans, and that could work to Lashley’s advantage as he struggles to make a complete return to the red brand. A victory for the two would help Lashley get a push in his current status, while Sasha is no stranger to victories on the higher levels.

