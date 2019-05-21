×
3 Theories for why WWE introduced the 24/7 Title

Avik Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
580   //    21 May 2019, 13:24 IST

The new 24/7 Title
The new 24/7 Title

The anticipation was sky-high for the RAW after Money in the Bank. Following a great show at XL Center, the fans were eagerly waiting for the follow-up to the major storylines.

Besides some thrilling action inside the ring, WWE made an important announcement. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley showed up on RAW and introduced the new belt: the 24/7 Title.

Considering Mick Foley is known for hardcore matches, a large number of fans speculated that the company might bring back the Hardcore Championship. However, the new title is called the 24/7 Championship, which could be defended anytime, anywhere - like the name suggests.

The introduction of the 24/7 Title has garnered the attention of the WWE Universe and it will be interesting to see the title impacts the main roster.

Here we discuss three theories as to why WWE introduced the 24/7 Championship. 

#3 To elevate the lower mid card


The 24/7 Title can be defended anytime, anywhere - and it is not an exclusive title of the red brand. Superstars from RAW, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK will be eligible to compete for the title. Hence, we might see the 24/7 Title on every brand of Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

Although the company has mid-card titles like the Intercontinental Title and US Title, there is no denying that the lower mid-card Superstars have been neglected for a long time. They do not get nearly enough television time to get noticed, and that needs to change.

Numerous lower mid-card Superstars like Titus O' Neil, No Way Jose, Mojo Rawley, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and EC3 went after the 24/7 Championship. We already got three champions on the first night. Titus O'Neil became the inaugural 24/7 Champion, but it was short-lived since Robert Roode pinned him soon after; but that was far from the end - R-Truth dethroned Robert Roode to become the third champion.


Tags:
WWE Raw Mick Foley WWE Network WWE Points To Note WWE Results
