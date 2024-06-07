3 things AJ Styles can do on WWE SmackDown tonight after faking his retirement

After faking his retirement last week, AJ Styles is expected to make an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. For those who might not know, Styles pretended to retire from the squared circle last week, prompting Cody Rhodes to join him in the final moments of SmackDown.

However, things took an unexpected turn when the Phenomenal One launched a brutal attack on the American Nightmare, while the OC Club stood outside the ring to prevent Nick Aldis and WWE officials from intervening.

In this article, we will discuss three things AJ Styles can do on tonight's episode of the blue brand if he makes his appearance.

#3. AJ Styles might demand a rematch against Cody Rhodes

One of the potential things the veteran might do on tonight's show is demand a rematch against Rhodes at Clash at the Castle 2024. The primary reason behind the assault on last week's episode of SmackDown was to secure an Undisputed WWE Championship rematch, which had been previously denied by Nick Aldis.

With this attack, the OC Club leader has seemingly reignited his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. As a result of this, he might challenge the Undisputed Champion to a rematch at the Scotland Premium Live event.

#2. A brawl between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes might take place

Another potential event on tonight's SmackDown could be a brawl between AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes. The scenario might unfold with the American Nightmare calling out the Phenomenal One for his actions last week.

This would lead to the former Bullet Club leader's arrival on the show, resulting in a physical altercation between the two. A brawl would be an effective way to set up a heated match between them for Clash at the Castle 2024.

#1. Styles could share a segment with Nick Aldis

Before taking matters into his own hands last week, AJ Styles visited Nick Aldis' office on a previous episode of the blue brand, where he demanded a rematch against Cody Rhodes. However, his plea was denied.

Now that AJ has taken matters into his own hands, it's likely that the SmackDown General Manager won't be happy with his actions. This could result in a segment between Aldis and Styles on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

In this segment, Nick Aldis might reassert his authority as the General Manager of the blue brand and possibly suspend the Phenomenal One for defying his orders. Alternatively, Aldis could implement other consequences to make the veteran face repercussions for his actions last week on Friday Night SmackDown.