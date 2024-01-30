3 things Bayley must do on the RAW after WWE Royal Rumble

After a long survival of almost one hour and three minutes, Bayley emerged as the winner of the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Role Model entered the traditional bout at the number three spot and racked up seven eliminations. She lastly eliminated Liv Morgan and secured this incredible triumph.

Bayley is expected to appear on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, with the show set to feature the aftermath of Royal Rumble 2024.

With that said, let's discuss three things Bayley must do if she appears on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3. Bayley must confront Rhea Ripley on RAW

One of the things the Damage CTRL member must do upon her RAW arrival is to confront the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley. As of writing, the 2024 Women's Rumble winner has yet to choose the champion she wants to face on The Grandest Stage.

This leaves the company with the opportunity to anticipate this decision by having an intense confrontation between The Eradicator and Bayley. However, even if this match took place, it would not be the first time the two have clashed in the Stamford-based promotion.

Back on the March 20, 2023 episode of the red brand, the two wrestled in their first singles bout, which resulted in the victory of Rhea Ripley. This makes a confrontation between these two more intriguing.

#2. Bayley must tease her brand trade

Another thing The Role Model must do on tonight's episode of RAW is to tease her brand trade in the Stamford-based promotion.

Presently, the 34-year-old female star is part of SmackDown, and the visible tension between her and the Damage CTRL led many fans to believe that she would choose IYO SKY for the title bout.

However, tonight's show presents an opportunity to create confusion regarding the WrestleMania decision by having the Rumble winner tease her trade to the red brand. The last time Bayley wrestled on RAW was on May 29, 2023, where she competed in a Women's Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way match along with IYO Sky.

Further, The Role Model was drafted from Monday nights to SmackDown as part of WWE Draft 2023, along with her stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO Sky.

#1. The Damage CTRL member must drop a massive babyface tease

The victory of The Role Model in the Women's Rumble match surely seems like a stepping stone for her future face turn in the company.

However, if she appears on tonight's edition of WWE RAW, the Damage CTRL member must drop a major tease for her upcoming babyface turn in the company.

A potential tease will undoubtedly generate massive buzz for the 34-year-old star, especially considering the overwhelming reaction she got from fans after her victory. This potential scenario might come to fruition if she cuts a promo segment upon her appearance on RAW.

For those unaware, tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In other news, Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to appear on the fallout show.

