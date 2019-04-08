3 things being the Undisputed Women’s Champion means for Becky Lynch

Behold The Man!

First of all, being the Undisputed Champion is an extremely rare and prestigious accomplishment for any individual in any form of combat sport.

An undisputed championship is an individual who has obtained all of the major individual championships in their field during their era.

At WrestleMania 35, the main event saw both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championship being put on the line in a Winner Takes All stipulation. At the end of the night, Becky Lynch rolled up Ronda Rousey for the victory fans will never forget, even though Ronda’s roll-up wasn’t too neat.

Thus, we saw Becky Lynch win the championships of both the brands together, and become the Undisputed Champion, much like Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton have been for the company in the past.

With her win, there are 3 things that Becky will look forward to after her victory. Take a look at the three things being the Undisputed Women’s Champion means for Becky.

#3 She becomes the first woman to do so

The Man had the larger plan

Since both the titles were on the line at the main event of WrestleMania 35, things were clear that the Winner Takes All stipulation would allow the crowning of the first ever Women’s Undisputed Champion.

As Ronda Rousey walked in with her Raw Women’s Championship, and Charlotte came with her SmackDown Women’s Championship, it was the last entrant Becky Lynch who walked in with nothing but walked away with everything.

With the win, Lynch became a double champion and the only woman to hold both titles simultaneously.

As Chris Jericho did some years back by becoming the first ever Undisputed Champion for the company after WWF took over WCW, and Brock Lesnar became known as the Undisputed Champion for a long time, it will be Becky Lynch who will be known as the first ever Women’s Undisputed Champion for the company.

