3 things that can happen between Logan Paul and AJ Styles on WWE RAW next week

Logan Paul is set to call out AJ Styles next week on WWE RAW live at the O2 Arena in London, England. Paul and Styles have confronted each other multiple times over the past few weeks, which will likely lead to a match at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

However, nothing has been made official, and WWE could throw a swerve when fans least expect it. Let's look at three things that could happen between The Maverick and The Phenomenal One on RAW.

#1. AJ Styles could challenge Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41

Ad

Trending

The likeliest outcome of next week's confrontation between Logan Paul and AJ Styles is that someone will challenge the other for WrestleMania 41. Paul is not backing down in a fight, but he's also a cocky heel who could say that Styles is not on his level.

Fans should expect The Phenomenal One to make the challenge next week. However, Maverick likely wouldn't give him an answer until he has sneaked up on his new rival and taken him out with his patented brass knuckles.

Ad

#2. A massive brawl breaks out

AJ Styles and Logan Paul. [Photo via: WWE.com]

One of the recurring themes in WWE under Triple H is the number of brawls on television. Brawls have become popular among fans, which hype up the crowd inside the arena and go viral on social media.

Ad

With the animosity between Logan Paul and AJ Styles growing, a bad insult could lead to an all-out brawl. Paul has the advantage since he's the striker, but Styles' high-flying exploits work best when security is trying to stop the fight from breaking out.

#3. Jake Paul could make an appearance

Ad

Logan Paul has an upcoming reality television series called Paul American starring himself, his brother Jake Paul, and their entire family, including parents Gregory and Pamela, as well as Nina Agdal and Jutta Leerdam. It will be streamed exclusively on Max.

The Paul brothers had already appeared on TNT's Inside the NBA to promote the show. Despite their huge following, it's still good business to market their show to as many platforms as possible.

While Netflix might not approve of it, Jake's presence should be enough to make the segment between Logan and AJ Styles go viral. It will create hype surrounding the match, especially if Jake corners his brother at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback