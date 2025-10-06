3 Things CM Punk can do on his WWE RAW return

CM Punk returns to Monday Night RAW this week following a two-week absence. The Best in the World was last seen teaming up with AJ Lee to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.
With the man in question being Punk, expectations are always high, and a return following a short absence would indicate that something big involving The Second City Saint is in store tonight.
In this article, we shall discuss three things that The Voice of the Voiceless may do on his return to WWE TV tonight.
#3 CM Punk could issue a major title challenge for Crown Jewel
With Punk returning tonight, it is safe to assume that one of the biggest stars in the business will indeed be seen in action at Crown Jewel: Perth. However, with Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes already busy and The Bloodline & The Vision already a crowded affair, Punk may be thrust into a short-term story in the undercard.
Following his successful title defense last week, Dominik Mysterio is soaring higher than ever, and a compelling dynamic with CM Punk offers the chance to set up a title match at Crown Jewel, thus getting both Punk and Dom on the card and scratching the surface of a potentially blockbuster story down the line.
#2 CM Punk could help Cody Rhodes out against The Vision
While Cody Rhodes is on a collision course with Seth Rollins just days ahead of Crown Jewel, Rollins has a plethora of other people on his radar as well; most prominently, his arch-nemesis, CM Punk.
Mutual enemies, a strong friendship, a precarious situation, and a "favor" may be enough for the fellow former AEW star to help Rhodes out if The Vision tries to take advantage of the numbers game tonight. It'd bring Punk back seamlessly into the main event fold and set up the next chapter of his conflict with Seth Rollins.
#1 CM Punk could get involved in Bloodline business once again
The best part about WWE today is how each of its top stars has gripping and compelling relationships with one another. As such, fans look forward to strong personalities being in close vicinity, and things remain unpredictable and dynamic.
The Straight Edge Superstar's equations with Jey Uso and Roman Reigns are two such examples of the same, and with recent developments in The Bloodline Saga, Punk may yet again get involved in Bloodline business, whether in a major or minor way.
