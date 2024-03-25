3 Things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE RAW after outsmarting Roman Reigns

The Cody Rhodes-Roman Reigns saga gained more steam on the latest episode of SmackDown as the two arch-rivals came face-to-face in a chilling confrontation.

The Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare agreed to come alone. However, the cunning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion tried to outsmart Rhodes as he called upon Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to unleash an assault.

The 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner proved the wiser man. Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Jey Uso emerged to level the playing field, forcing The Bloodline into retreat.

The scales have tipped in Rhodes' favor, and fans can expect him to continue his momentum heading into WrestleMania XL. On that note, let's look at three things Cody Rhodes can do on WWE RAW after outsmarting Roman Reigns.

#3 Cody Rhodes promises to finish The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40

This option is simple, straightforward, and effective. The American Nightmare has promised that he would "finish the story" at WrestleMania XL.

However, following up on his recent flurry, Rhodes could add one more goal to his checklist. Alongside Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Jey Uso, he could vow to finish The Bloodline at The Show of Shows once and for all.

While the three men have their differences, they are united by their hatred for the Samoan faction. Having the trio stand in the ring could send a clear message to the most dominant stable in pro wrestling today.

'Mania could be the dawn of a new era led by Rhodes, which could begin with the demise of The Bloodline.

#2 The American Nightmare outsmarts The Judgment Day

He did it with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and to further elevate his stock, Cody Rhodes could pull another minor miracle by outsmarting RAW's top faction- The Judgment Day.

Adamant to send another strong message to The Rock and Roman Reigns, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner could turn his attention toward The Judgment Day. They have had multiple run-ins, but WWE would have to be smart to maneuver such a potential swerve.

Rhodes could get in Rhea Ripley's face or affirm his support for Awesome Truth, playing mind games with The Judgment Day. The American Nightmare could also briefly revisit his rivalry with Dominik Mysterio.

#1 Cody Rhodes challenges and defeats Solo Sikoa on RAW

The Tribal Chief will most likely not be available for Monday Night RAW. Thus, Paul Heyman and the rest of The Bloodline will likely head over to the red brand to deal with Rhodes.

In a ploy to appease The Head of the Table and shift the scales in The Bloodline's favor, The Wiseman could pit Solo Sikoa against The American Nightmare in a one-on-one match to weaken and humiliate Rhodes.

This can, and probably will, backfire. The fired-up Cody Rhodes, flanked by Rollins and Jey Uso, could dish out an extensive beating on The Enforcer. Considering that Sikoa is held in high regard by Reigns, this would seriously agitate The Tribal Chief.