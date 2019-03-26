3 things Conor McGregor could do at WrestleMania 35

Imagine him in a WWE ring.

Just a few hours ago, Conor McGregor stunned the world of combat sports by announcing his retirement from Mixed Martial Arts. This is his second 'retirement’ after he previously did so in 2016. The former featherweight champion is one of the most recognised and popular faces in all of sports today, which means that any association with WWE would be a huge deal for Vince McMahon and company.

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

McGregor's last fight for the UFC ended in a submission defeat to the Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, with a huge boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in the slightly more distant past. And like Mayweather did in 2008, the Irishman could make a monumental appearance at WrestleMania, even if the chances are extremely slim.

WWE always does their best to create a memorable night filled with moments and that includes a lot of celebrity appearances. They already have Saturday Night Live personalities, Colin Jost and Michael Che entering the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. So it is not out of the question for the 'Notorious One’ to show up at MetLife Stadium on April the 7th.

If it does indeed happen, here are three possible things Conor McGregor could do at WrestleMania 35.

#3. Interrupting Elias

Will Conor walk with Elias?

Elias is going to have a musical performance at WrestleMania, in what will most likely be a cool-down segment between big matches. So as everybody in the stadium is taking a breather in the background of the Drifter's biggest performance ever, the clock would be ticking on a huge interference.

There are a few likely candidates to interrupt Elias and his crowd bashing concert, with the options ranging from the Undertaker and the Rock all the way to Lacey Evans, as she walks up and down the ramp again. Nevertheless, somebody will walk with Elias.

What if it was someone who has never stepped foot in a WWE ring? It would certainly be a breathtaking moment if Conor McGregor would show up and face off with Elias. It would be a great spot for Elias, who had been floundering in the barren midcard of Raw for months. It would be a moment that would appeal to the mainstream audience at WrestleMania.

But it is highly unlikely, as WWE would rather have a part-time WWE star to show up in what would be an effective spot on the card, and rightly so. The Undertaker is much more likely to beat Elias up, especially since his involvement at the Show of Shows has been deemed likely.

