3 things Damage CTRL could do following WWE Royal Rumble 2023

After yet another extravagant (and extremely lengthy) WWE Premium Live Event, the time has come to discuss the future of the three-headed demon known to the wrestling world as Damage Ctrl.

Though neither of the three members won, they fared well, eliminating several combatants before Becky Lynch eliminated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky while Liv Morgan did away with Bayley.

So, what's next for The DC? Well, seeing as how the majority of people reading this article have probably been keeping up with WWE programming, we can all agree that their "next" feud is all but a continuation of their current one.

But stick around. You might find that there's more to the story this time around.

#3 A score to settle with The Man, Becky Lynch

It may be hard to believe that the Becky Lynch/Damage CTRL saga dates all the way back to WWE's SummerSlam 2022 event.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Sky would make their triumphant returns following Bianca Belair and Big Time Becky's show-stealing bout that night. All five women engaged in a standoff, but nothing physical happened.

Then came the next episode of WWE's Monday Night Raw. Lynch was written off TV via backstage assault by the dangerous trio to heal a legitimate injury she sustained during her match with The EST.

But as they say, you can't keep a good "man" down for long, as Becks would make her return just in time to participate in WarGames standing on the opposing side of Damage CTRL.

The feud has since shifted to a personal rivalry between Becky and Bayley, but don't let that make you think Bayley's two main compadres haven't proven to be effective, as they've both gotten involved on Bayley's behalf multiple times.

A steel cage match between Big Time Becks and the DC leader was scheduled for Raw 30. While it was ultimately scrapped that night, the two are all but guaranteed to commence their battle on RAW this Monday.

#2 Is WWE going to split them up? If so, is that really necessary right now?

If you're a Damage CTRL fan, you might be surprised to know that not everybody has been on board with their run as a stable. As we all know, sometimes, when a unit isn't getting over, WWE pulls the plug and goes back to the drawing board.

Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Bayley have never been considered slouches in the ring. Bayley also still manages to elicit the type of heel heat that any antagonist would want from the fans. All in all, this isn't on the performers.

However, this cannot be blamed on the creative either. DC has been given a fair amount of TV time, Sky and Kai are still the current tag team champions, and the trio have been booked to look quite prominently at Raw since their formation.

In this case, it's neither the wrestler's fault, WWE's fault, or the fans' fault. Instead, there's just a lack of connection.

#1 Tweaking their gimmick

Though it might make for an epic nostalgia pop, it wouldn't make much sense for Bayley to go back to the huggable face we once knew.

For years, she played the dorky, laidback girl next door we could relate to, and it's a testament to her ability to make the gimmick work for so long.

In today's era, the superstar portraying a clean-cut, cookie-cutter baby walks a very thin line between being admired and being booed out of the building for being too soft.

It's almost a given that, sooner or later, a wrestler will need to reinvent themselves in order to stay on top. The Undertaker is known for this, Chris Jericho is another great example, and in regards to Bayley; she did in the past, and she'll probably do it again.

Perhaps this time, she'll be alongside the rest of her stablemates. Maybe that's what the faction needs in order to connect with their current detractors or maybe we're all just idiots, as Bayley would proclaim.

