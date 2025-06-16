3 things Goldberg can do on WWE RAW

The wrestling world has been quite active on the internet with rumors of Goldberg making a possible return on this week’s WWE RAW making the rounds. The Hall of Famer made headlines last year by announcing that his final match would take place in 2025, and fans have awaited an update for months.

Now, reports suggest that Goldberg could make a surprise appearance on this week’s RAW, which would possibly answer a number of questions. With his potential return being speculated, fans have been discussing what the legend could do upon his return.

There could be a few things Da Man could do if he returns on the red brand this week. He could also end up announcing his opponent for the retirement match, among a few other possibilities.

In this article, we look at a few things he could do on RAW this week:

#3. Confirm his final match

One of the most important things Goldberg could do on RAW is confirm his retirement match. His final showdown is rumored to take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

However, there are some theories suggesting that the icon should retire on a stage like SummerSlam, which would elevate the status of his final match and give him a deserving exit from the company. The Hall of Famer could confirm the date of his final wrestling match on WWE RAW tomorrow, to hype up the excitement among fans for the marquee bout.

#2. He could physically attack Gunther

Gunther has long been speculated to be Goldberg's final opponent. He had a verbal confrontation with Da Man at WWE Bad Blood last year, which was the reason for all the rumors. There is a lot of excitement amongst fans to witness a match between the two hard hitters, which could end up stealing the spotlight on the night it takes place.

There’s a strong chance Goldberg could make an aggressive return by physically attacking the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General defeated Jey Uso last week to reclaim the gold, earning back the top spot on the red brand.

Goldberg, to book his final showdown, could destroy Gunther backstage to send him a clear message of his return. This could be the perfect tease for a match between the two men that fans have been waiting for.

#1. Kicks off WWE RAW and calls out Gunther

The easiest way for Goldberg to make his return on the red brand this week might be by opening the show and calling out the new World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Da Man could remind him of the comments that he made last year at Bad Blood, where security stopped him from unleashing an assault on the 37-year-old.

A potential call-out to embarrass Gunther with some harsh words could be the perfect way for the legend to return and book a match against the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Fans will have to wait and see what Goldberg has in store for his WWE return.

