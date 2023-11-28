3 things that could happen between Randy Orton and Rhea Ripley in WWE

Randy Orton is back in WWE, and he is already planning to seek some vengeance.

While he made perfectly clear during his first promo on RAW since his return that he had his sights set on The Bloodline, The Judgment Day made perfectly clear that they were watching him.

Tonight's episode of RAW opened up with the Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, coming to the ring to interrupt The Viper. Orton, of course, was not impressed with it, which led to JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio attacking him from behind.

However, it did not go well for them.

But that coins the question - what is next for The Eradicator and The Apex Predator? So, below are 3 things that could happen between Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton in WWE.

#3. Ripley sends the full force of The Judgment Day against Orton

Expand Tweet

After what Randy Orton did to Dominik Mysterio during tonight's Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley is going to want some revenge.

Ripley's on-screen relationship with Dominik started out as her seemingly manipulating the son of the WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, but it has evolved into more than that. Now, she is extremely protective of him, and Mami is ready to send the forces against anyone who hurts her "Dom Dom."

This means that her vendetta against Orton could turn into an obsession, and considering how much sway Rhea holds over the rest of The Judgment Day, this could consume the entire faction. That could even mean a split between the team.

#2. Ripley could convince Randy Orton to join The Judgment Day

Why would a lone wolf like Randy Orton join a spooky group like The Judgement Day? It is a fair question.

It is the same question we asked right before Orton joined The Wyatt Family.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton talks a lot about how he does not need help, but he has got a long history of teaming up with others to get ahead. Evolution, The Legacy, Rated-RKO, Evolution again, the aforementioned Wyatt Family, if joining up with someone else meant getting ahead, Randy Orton would not hesitate to do it.

So, why not The Judgment Day? Why could not Ripley convince Orton to join the group, especially with promises of leadership and championships? Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and JD McDonagh would fall in line, or they would be kicked to the curb. Mami would take care of Dominik Mysterio.

Orton's at a point in his career where he knows he does not have a ton of time left, especially after staring retirement right in the face during this last layoff. It is the perfect time to try something new and weird, and a program with Ripley and The Judgment Day would be perfect.

#1. It sets up an actual Rhea Ripley vs. Randy Orton match

Rhea Ripley is a once-in-a-generation talent. Her relationship with Dominik Mysterio has drawn comparisons to that of the late Chyna and the late Eddie Guerrero back in the Attitude Era. However, Rhea is unlike any woman's competitor to come before her.

Could Rhea be the first woman in WWE history to win one of the company's world championships? It is not out of the realm of possibility. A one-on-one match against The Viper, win or lose, would go a long way towards giving her the credibility to make that happen.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton's future in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!