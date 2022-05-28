3 things that could happen on RAW before Hell in a Cell (May 30, 2022)

The previous episode of RAW featured an emotional Riddle informing the WWE Universe about Randy Orton's injury. The former US Champion also seemed unsure about RK-Bro's future and revealed that the babyface team is disbanding. On top of that, WWE adding Becky Lynch to the RAW Women's Title scene was another major talking point of the show.

All in all, it was quite an eventful show, and the promotion will be looking to carry forth the momentum when the go-home episode of RAW emanates live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

WWE has already announced a Championship Contender's match between The Usos vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura for the upcoming episode of RAW. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka and a contract signing segment between Bobby Lashley and Omos with MVP are also scheduled.

Without further ado, let's look at three things that could happen in the episode.

#3. MVP & Omos decimate Bobby Lashley on RAW

The previous episode of RAW saw MVP defeat Bobby Lashley via a count-out, courtesy of an assist from Omos. However, before he could reveal the stipulation of his choice, the former was taken out by The Almighty.

Nonetheless, MVP revealed the stipulation later during a backstage segment, stating that he and Omos will be teaming up to take on The Almighty in a two-on-one handicap match at Hell in a Cell.

Following the recent events, WWE has announced a contract signing segment between Bobby Lashley and Omos (with MVP) for the upcoming episode of RAW. However, expect this to turn chaotic sooner rather than later.

With The Almighty likely to win at Hell in a Cell, fans can expect WWE to have Omos and MVP stand tall this Monday night. Creative could have the heel duo lay waste to Lashley, sending him a strong message just days before the premium live event.

#2. Becky Lynch takes out both Bianca Belair and Asuka

WWE has announced a non-title match between Bianca Belair and Asuka for the upcoming episode of RAW, and potential interference from Becky Lynch seems highly likely.

Creative could have The Man interfere in the match to lead to a no-contest. Big Time Becks could then lay waste to both Asuka and Belair, standing tall over the duo.

On another note, the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Asuka at Hell in a Cell will now be a triple threat match, thanks to Becky Lynch's victory over Asuka. The former RAW Women's Champion earned a hard-fought victory over The Empress on the previous episode of RAW to insert herself in the title match.

Given the trio's caliber, expect a high-octane, blockbuster match on June 5.

#1. Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura overcome Roman Reigns' interference to defeat The Usos

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted The Usos to introduce his new partner, Riddle.

WWE has now announced that the newly formed team will be taking on The Usos in a Championship Contender's match on the go-home episode of RAW. However, potential interference from Roman Reigns could be on the cards.

WWE could have The Tribal Chief interfere in the match only for Riddle and Nakamura to overcome the distraction and defeat The Usos. Given the rumored feud between Reigns and The Original Bro following HIAC, another showdown between the duo could be on the cards.

