3 Things that could happen if Rhea Ripley loses WWE Women’s World title before WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is enjoying a dominant run following her Women’s World Championship win. After successfully retaining the title at WrestleMania XL, Mami had to relinquish the championship due to an injury.

After months of feuding with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day, Ripley beat Morgan to win the Women's World Championship for the second time on the RAW premiere on Netflix on January 6.

However, there is a possibility that The Eradicator may not be able to hold onto the title in Las Vegas.

Below are three things that could happen if The Nightmare gets dethroned ahead of WrestleMania 41.

#3. Rhea Ripley could miss WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley will defend her title against IYO SKY just two days after the Elimination Chamber. The Eradicator had mistakenly cost The Damage CTRL member a spot in the chamber by getting her disqualified after hitting Liv Morgan during her qualifying match.

As a result, the former WWE Women’s Champion became quite upset with Mami. To make up for her mistake, Ripley will now compete against The Genius of the SKY with her title on the line. Considering her in-ring competitiveness and win-loss record, the Japanese star could secure a victory and dethrone Rhea Ripley.

If this happens, IYO SKY will go to WrestleMania and face the winner of The Elimination Chamber. Unless Mami invokes her rematch clause and regains her championship, she will have no option but to enter a post-Mania feud with the woman who leaves Las Vegas as the Women’s World Champion. Therefore, The Eradicator could miss 'Mania 41.

#2. A Triple Threat confrontation in Las Vegas

Given Rhea Ripley's star power, WWE may not decide to remove her from WrestleMania 41. Therefore, if Mami loses her title to IYO SKY, she will aim to reclaim it as soon as possible. However, this could also allow The Eradicator to invoke her rematch clause at WrestleMania 41.

If this happens, then the Women’s World Championship match would become a Triple Threat, with the Elimination Chamber winner joining as the third competitor. WWE could use this to prolong Ripley’s title chase by having her lose the match without being pinned.

#1. Mami could turn heel

Rhea Ripley struggled for several months to get her title back from Liv Morgan despite never losing it. During this period, she was betrayed by her on-screen ex-boyfriend Dominik Mysterio and also got kicked out of The Judgment Day. Additionally, she was ambushed by Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who left her bloodied and almost cost her one of her eyes.

If Mami loses the title to IYO SKY, her reign would end in just two short months. Given all her struggles, this could provoke The Eradicator to turn heel, especially since she would once again be facing SKY because of Liv Morgan.

Since the Damage CTRL member is also a babyface now, WWE could use Rhea Ripley’s heel turn against the new Women’s World Champion. The Aussie could target The Genius of the Sky at WrestleMania 41 and potentially cost her the world title.

She could also attack Rodriguez and Morgan to strip them of their newly won Women’s Tag Team Championship. It would be interesting to see if Mami could overcome SKY in their match after the Elimination Chamber.

