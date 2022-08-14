3 things that could happen after Ronda Rousey invaded WWE SmackDown

If you think a fine or suspension would keep Ronda Rousey off WWE's Friday Night SmackDown, think again!

This week's episode featured The Baddest Woman on the Planet cutting a brief promo where she'd soon be advised to leave the premises. In a shocking state of affairs, Rousey did in fact leave on her own accord, notwithstanding nearly breaking a security officer's arm beforehand, of course.

As the feud between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler begins to heat up, more questions begin to arise. So, what happens next, you ask?

Here are a few options.

#3 Liv Morgan turns heel

For what it's worth, the bout between Rousey and Morgan at this year's SummerSlam could've gone differently.

The match could've been booked as a draw that saw Morgan tap out at the exact same moment that Rousey's shoulders were down. The current SmackDown Women's Champion could have found a way to counter Rousey's patent armbar submission with a roll-up.

Instead, it was made crystal clear on commentary that Morgan, the underdog champion, couldn't withstand the pain and tapped out before the pinfall.

Was this done by design in order to plant the seeds of a double turn, or was it simply a way to keep the title on Morgan whilst making Rousey look strong in defeat?

Liv's attitude change has been subtle, yet perceptible since her SummerSlam match. She's boasted that she's defeated Rousey "twice" despite all the controversy.

It kind of makes you wonder if WWE is going to start booking Morgan to win all her matches by way of cheating, whilst acting as though she's a babyface in promos as a way to get a rise out of the crowd.

#2 Ronda Rousey gets added to the WWE SmackDown Women's Title match

As mentioned previously, Morgan tapped out at this year's SummerSlam. This gives Rousey reason to be upset with the fact that it won't be her showing up in Cardiff as the reigning defending WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

While she won't be defending the belt, this doesn't rule out Rousey as possibly being an addition to the match. The Baddest Woman on the Planet will more than likely be included before next month.

#1 Liv Morgan stirs the pot between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

OK, so maybe our favorite rock em, sock em, rags to riches, underdog champion doesn't turn heel. Maybe she just acts as a tweener. Do you know, like Big Daddy Cool in the mid 90s or Bret Hart during the latter part of that decade?

Perhaps Liv realizes that she can't match The Queen of Spades with ruthlessness or brute force, so she resorts to whatever tactic she has to in order to keep her title.

In the storyline, SummerSlam could've been a wake-up call for Morgan, where now, she doubts whether or not she can legitimately beat her challengers without them being weakened or some fly-by-night shenanigans being in the mix.

As a result, she may attempt to pit Rousey and Baszler against one another in hopes that the former will interfere and cost her newest foe the chance to retain her SmackDown Women's Title.

Should Liv Morgan turn heel or remain as the underdog babyface? Sounds off in the comment section below!

We just asked The Shockmaster about Vince McMahon's retirement here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi