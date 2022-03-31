3 interesting things that could happen on SmackDown before WrestleMania 38 (April 1, 2022)

While the previous episode of SmackDown saw a minimal dip in ratings, it wasn't a bad show. The event saw King Woods return to defeat Ridge Holland. Sasha Banks defeated Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler in a fatal four-way match. The highlight of the show was Brock Lesnar destroying Roman Reigns' locker.

On another note, there's no denying that WWE has done a commendable job in building and hyping feuds for WrestleMania 38. Fans can expect the same when the go-home edition of SmackDown emanates live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

WWE has announced a huge triple-threat match between Ricochet vs. Humberto vs. Angel for the Intercontinental Championship. Furthermore, the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is also scheduled for the upcoming episode.

All in all, the final episode of the blue brand before WrestleMania 38 looks promising. Without further ado, here are three interesting things that could happen in the episode.

#3. Ricochet defeats Angel and Humberto on SmackDown

WWE has announced that Ricochet will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Angel Garza and Humberto in a triple threat match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This came to fruition after both Angel and Humberto defeated the current champion on the previous episode of the blue brand.

Nonetheless, expect Ricochet to bounce back on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to settle the score with Los Lotharios. Creative could have the current champion pick a hard-fought win to retain his Intercontinental Championship.

On another note, WWE seems to have no idea where it's headed with Ricochet. His recent stint as the IC Champion has been a bit underwhelming as well. Nonetheless, the company has a chance to give some momentum to the high-flyer on the upcoming SmackDown. Creative could then use this momentum to launch him into a high-profile feud following WrestleMania 38.

#2. Damian Priest wins the Andre The Giant Battle Royal

Ever since it's inaugural in 2014, Andre The Giant Battle Royal has been synonymous with WrestleMania. However, just like the previous year, WWE has announced that the Memorial Battle Royal will take place on the final episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38. The bout will feature some high-profile names in the likes of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Apollo Crews and many more.

While names such as Omos, Commander Azeez and Apollo Crews have been making rounds as potential winners of the battle royal, Damian Priest looks a tad ahead in the race.

Since turning heel a few weeks ago on RAW, Priest has done some good work. The former US Champion has been riding high and a potential win in the Memorial Battle Royal would further help him cement himself on the WWE roster.

#1. Brock Lesnar finally gets his hands on Roman Reigns

Brock Lesnar featured this week on RAW to destroy Roman Reigns' locker. Later in the main event, The Beast went on to lay waste to security officials, sending a stern message to The Tribal Chief.

While the current WWE Champion failed to get his hands on The Head of the Table, this could change on the final episode of the Friday night show before WrestleMania 38.

Given Roman Reigns is likely to defeat Lesnar at The Show of Shows, expect the latter to stand tall over The Big Dog on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Classic reverse psychology, folks. Creative could have Lesnar lay waste to Roman to end the show on a high.

